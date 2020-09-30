There's something heartwarming about perseverance and resilience amid a bleak outlook.
Tolton Catholic football (1-3) easily could have packed up its bags and never looked back after its first scoreless game at Hallsville. With a small 19-player roster, including just four seniors and two players weighing over 200 pounds, and with all the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the Trailblazers could have folded their season and opted out.
Coach Michael Egnew and his team did the opposite. They have made it to Week 6 and are still fighting. And while the box scores and statistics might not show it, the Trailblazers are learning and improving.
"I think they're getting better every week at learning how to fight and not looking at the scoreboard," Egnew said. "It got pretty bleak there at the end of the game last week, but they came back this week and practiced hard."
St. Charles Lutheran dominated Tolton 70-0 last Friday. After suffering back-to-back road losses, senior quarterback and free safety Gabe Pfenenger said the team is eager to return home for homecoming to face Duchesne (4-1). He said there's a better atmosphere at home, despite the limited fan base due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We just accepted that we're in a rough situation right now, and we're trying to make the most of it," Pfenenger said. "We've just gotta move on to the next week. Obviously, it was unfortunate, but we are going to do the best we can."
Egnew shares a similar mentality and said he looks at all these games as a challenge. Tolton currently has 18 players healthy, as one suffered a concussion in the recent defeat. St. Charles Lutheran beat Duchesne 35-13 in Week 3, handing the Pioneers their only loss of the season thus far.
"Duchesne is a really solid football team," Egnew said. "They have players all over the place, but we're excited for the challenge, and we're going to get after it."
Searching for a spark, the Trailblazers are switching it up this week on both offense and defense. Egnew said the game plan is to apply more pressure on defense and make Duchesne beat his team through the air, not on the ground. He also said Tolton's punting and punt coverage needs to be better, as St. Charles Lutheran scored on two breakaway punt returns. Pfenenger's offense did not find success throwing the ball last week, but that aspect of the game plan remains the same.
"It's super difficult to pass the ball when you're outmatched up front," Egnew said. "We're going to do some different things with the scheme this week and see how that goes."
Pfenenger said he is grateful to still be playing, and it is important for the Trailblazers to perform well on homecoming. He and his teammates are much more confident in their assignments, he said. Subconsciously, the players know where they are supposed to be, so they can focus on the task at hand — making plays.
"It's all going to come to an end soon, so we've gotta make the most of it," Pfenenger said. "It's an opportunity that not a lot of people get."
The Trailblazers will stay positive as they take on Duchesne at 7:15 p.m. Friday at home. Attendance is limited, and tickets are required.