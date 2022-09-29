It took until the final hole for Tolton’s Audrey Rischer to put away Rock Bridge’s Tierney Baumstark in an all-Columbia quadrangular match Thursday.
On the ninth tee box, Rischer and Baumstark were level at 1-under, but a birdie on the final hole gave the Tolton star the last push she needed to defeat Baumstark. Rischer shot 2-under 33 to take medalist honors, and Baumstark shot 34.
Tolton won the match, shooting 28-over 168. Kate Ryan (42), Katelyn Ankenman (46) and Gwen Park (47) joined Rischer as the scoring golfers for the Trailblazers.
Rock Bridge came up seven strokes short of Tolton, shooting its season-low in a nine-hole match with 175. Emma Baumstark carded a career-best 42, and Hailey Homann (49) and Mackenzie Rogers (50) joined the Baumstark sisters to round out the scoring for the Bruins.
Hickman (204) finished third of the four teams. Maggie Alexander (44), Elly Ross (48), Anna Vessell (56) and Sarah Won (58) were the Kewpies’ scorers.
Battle’s four golfers — Avery Haner (50), Melissa Lindsey (53), Molly Criswell (57) and Emily Lee (62) — combined to shoot 222.
It was senior night for all four teams. Tolton honored Ankenman, Park and Isabel Kliethermes. There were three seniors from the Columbia public schools — Baumstark, Alexander and Lindsey.
Rock Bridge softball cruises past Rolla for 24th straight win
Coming off a big win against Blue Springs South on Wednesday, Rock Bridge softball didn’t lose a step on senior night, beating Rolla 10-0.
The Bruins’ bats were hot out of the gate, as Rock Bridge scored three runs in the first inning. Addie Morris brought in two on a double to left field. Two batters later, Kayla Mooney drove in Morris to make it 3-0.
After making it 5-0, the Bruins pulled away with a four spot in the fifth inning. Sophie Schupp got it started with an RBI double. Consecutive RBI singles from Lucy Sadewhite, Cydney Fullerton and Abby Hay quickly made it 9-0.
The Bruins (28-1) won by the run rule in the sixth inning on a wild pitch.
Freshman pitcher Kennedy Watson followed Anna Christ’s complete game Wednesday with one of her own. Watson went the full six innings, allowing just two hits.
The Bruins have now won 24 games in a row. They’ll face Parkway South on Saturday at home.
Kewpies volleyball falls short
Hickman volleyball fell 3-1 to California at Hickman.
California came into the match red hot, having one loss the entire season. Hickman came out strong, winning a close first set 25-23. Before long, California fell into rhythm, winning the second set 25-21 and third 26-24.
California kept rolling into the fourth set and topped Hickman 25-17 to win the match.
Hickman next plays at Rolla, which has won six of its past seven matchups.
Battle volleyball gets road win
Battle volleyball hit the road to take on Capital City and went home with another win.
Capital City came in struggling, having lost its past five straight. Battle won the first set 25-19. Capital City answered with a 25-21 victory in the second set but lost a close third set 25-23. Battle held on and won the fourth set 25-17 to secure the victory.
Battle travels to Smith-Cotton on Monday to face another struggling team; Smith-Cotton has lost its past two matches.
Tolton volleyball wins in straight sets
Tolton volleyball defeated Duchesne 3-0 on the road.
The Trailblazers return to action at Notre Dame of St. Louis on Tuesday.
Late Battle push not enough against Excelsior Springs
Battle boys soccer fell just short against Excelsior Springs in a 3-2 defeat in Columbia.
With Battle trailing 3-0 midway through the second half, Parker Murphy’s goal gave the Spartans hope. The senior scored again off a set piece with just two minutes to play, but Battle (7-3-2) did not complete the comeback.
The Spartans return to the pitch against Fulton at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at home.
Battle girls tennis falls to Moberly
Battle girls tennis lost 9-0 to Moberly on the road.
The Spartans are now 0-8 this season.
Hickman tennis takes down Jefferson City
Hickman girls tennis beat Jefferson City 8-1.
Hickman’s only loss in the match was at the No. 3 singles spot.
This marks Hickman’s 14th win on the season, with the Kewpies now sitting at 14-2.
The second-seeded Kewpies are scheduled to next play in the Class 3 District 4 Tournament at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Bethel Park against third-seeded Wentzville Liberty.