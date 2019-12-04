Rock Bridge got revenge against McCluer North with a comprehensive 65-49 victory Wednesday in the semifinals of the Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational, hosted by Troy-Buchanan High School.

The Bruins fell to the Stars 68-63 at the same stage of this tournament last year, the first of only three losses that season for the eventual state champions.

But it was a completely different story Wednesday, as Rock Bridge pounced on its opponent immediately and jumped out to a 12-2 lead. The Bruins were up by more than 20 by halftime and once again were able to take their foot of the gas with a sizable lead in the fourth quarter.

The Bruins continue to look more and more like the real deal. They boast a perfect 3-0 record this season and haven’t lost any of their last 15 games going back to last year. Coach Jim Scanlon graduated six key seniors in May, but so far, Rock Bridge hasn’t missed a beat.

The Bruins will take on either Francis Howell or Troy-Buchanan in the championship at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

  Sports reporter, spring 2019. Studying sports journalism.

