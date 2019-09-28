Competing against 38 different schools and hundreds of athletes, Rock Bridge and Battle swimmers had a lot of success Saturday night during the finals of the COMO Invitational.
The Mizzou Aquatic Center was almost filled to capacity, with many parents having to stand to get a good view of the 50m competition . The facility was loud with announcer George Young broadcasting all 12 events in his enthusiastic voice. The invitational could have easily been mistaken as a Missouri swimming competition with the excitement that filled the aquatic center.
One major reason for the excitement was hometown swimmers Turner DeArmond and Jackson Veltrop of Rock Bridge being placed in two different final events. DeArmond qualified for the championship heat in both 500m and 200m freestyle while Veltrop qualified for the the 500m freestyle and the consolation championship heat in the 200m freestyle.
DeArmond finished sixth in the 200m freestyle with a time of 1:46.31 and qualified for state. In the 200m consolation heat, Veltrop raced to a first place finish with a time of 1:47.99.
Then came the longest race of the competition, the 500m freestyle. Both the Bruins’ swimmers were placed in the top eight of the event despite 40 swimmers competing in the race. Veltop cut his preliminary time from the morning down 12 seconds in the final heat to finish fourth overall with a state automatic time of 4:44.76. DeArmond finished eighth with a time of 4:50.21.
Another swimmer who had a great outing Saturday was Battle’s AJ Huskey. Huskey qualified for the final heat in the 100m butterfly and the 200m IM. Huskey’s completed the 100m butterfly event in 2.42 seconds to finish fourth and an automatic state time.
Later, in the 200m IM, Huskey was keeping up with the leader till the fourth turn and was vying for a win.But Robbie Hill of Oak Park broke off from the pack, setting a new match record with a time of 1:50.62 and finishing just ahead of Huskey’s third place automatic state time of 1:52.54.
Other impressive accomplishments included Rock Bridge’s Jack Koller qualifying for state in the 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:03.80. Another Rock Bridge swimmer, Oakley Lorson, qualified for state in the 100m butterfly with a time of 52.84. Hickman’s Sam Ragsdell lowered his automatic state time to 50.14 in the 100m freestyle and finished 10th.
Rock Bridge’s 200m relay team consisting of DeArmond, Lorson, Nick Clervi and Keller was placed seventh overall with an automatic state time of 1:45.17. Hickman’s 200m relay team of Sam Ragsdell, Ben Ragsdell, Will Mize and Kyle Holzum finished 10th with an automatic state time of 1:45.17.
The final event of the night was the 400m freestyle relay. Rock Bridge qualified for the championship heat and Hickman qualified for the consolation heat. Rock Bridge fell behind early but finished seventh with a time of 3:23.12. Hickman was placed 10th with a relay time of 3:24.62.
Overall, Rock Bridge finished 7th with 140 points. Hickman finished 16th with 49 points and Battle was placed 21st with 31 points.
They are all local swimming teams are back in action Oct. 3-5 for the Kansas City Classic in Independence, Missouri.