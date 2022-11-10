Hickman and Rock Bridge boys swimming and diving competed on Day 1 of the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships on Thursday in St. Peters.
Rock Bridge qualified for the championship finals, which will be held Friday, in three relay competitions. In the boys’ 200-yard medley relay, the Bruins finished sixth with a time of 1 minute, 39.01 seconds. In the 200 freestyle relay, they finished seventh in 1:29.24. Finally, in the boys 400 freestyle relay, they tied for sixth with Liberty in 3:17.07.
Rock Bridge junior Sam Schultz placed sixth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:49.05 to advance to the championship final. He also got 13th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:47.07 to qualify for the consolation final.
Sophomore Hayden Barnes placed sixth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:42.99 and entered the final. In the 100 freestyle, he placed 11th with 47.99 seconds to enter the consolation final.
Sophomore Trey Clervi placed sixth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:56.67, qualifying him for the championship final. He also qualified for the championship final in the 100 breaststroke, finishing sixth in 59.33.
Freshman Ryan Coughenour placed 11th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.51, advancing him to the consolation final.
Junior Braden McCormick competed in the 200 IM and finished 16th with a time of 2:01.83. He enters the consolation final.
Hickman senior Jack Hoien placed seventh in the 100 backstroke with a time of 52.82 seconds and qualified for the championship final Friday. He also placed 13th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.23 seconds, qualifying for the consolation final.
In the 1-meter diving final, Rock Bridge’s Keaton Hall finished seventh with a final score of 361.90 to earn all-state honors. Hickman freshman Finn Kingsley placed 15th with 303.85 points.