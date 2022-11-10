Hickman and Rock Bridge boys swimming and diving competed on Day 1 of the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships on Thursday in St. Peters.

Rock Bridge qualified for the championship finals, which will be held Friday, in three relay competitions. In the boys’ 200-yard medley relay, the Bruins finished sixth with a time of 1 minute, 39.01 seconds. In the 200 freestyle relay, they finished seventh in 1:29.24. Finally, in the boys 400 freestyle relay, they tied for sixth with Liberty in 3:17.07.

