All four Columbia high school girls golf teams traveled to the Meadowlake Acres Country Club on Wednesday to compete in the Helias Invitational.
Of the 18 teams that competed, Rock Bridge placed first, scoring 315, with freshman Siena Minor scoring 2-under-par (70) and earning a first-place medal. The performance was good enough to tie her personal best.
Tolton girls golf placed second with a score of 325, a new 18-hole record for the Trailblazers. Freshman Audrey Rischer placed second individually with a new school record of -1 (71).