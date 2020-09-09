All four Columbia high school girls golf teams traveled to the Meadowlake Acres Country Club on Wednesday to compete in the Helias Invitational.

Of the 18 teams that competed, Rock Bridge placed first, scoring 315, with freshman Siena Minor scoring 2-under-par (70) and earning a first-place medal. The performance was good enough to tie her personal best.

Tolton girls golf placed second with a score of 325, a new 18-hole record for the Trailblazers. Freshman Audrey Rischer placed second individually with a new school record of -1 (71).

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2020 Studying Magazine Writing and Parks, Recreation, Sports, and Tourism Reach me at brennalerwin@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.