Ask any basketball coach, and they’ll tell you how important rebounding is.
Not only does a board secure possession of the ball for your team, it opens up another opportunity to score. In a general sense, rebound means to recover or to bounce back.
Monday night, the Rock Bridge Bruins rebounded.
After losing to Hickman for the first time in eight years Feb. 18, the Bruins seemed determined to fix their errors in a postseason rematch and knocked off the Kewpies 61-59 in a Class 6 District 8 semifinal game at Hickman.
“We got beat by them last time when they outrebounded us and took it to us physically,” assistant coach Blair Scanlon said. “I think our guys matched their energy this time.”
Right from the start, the Bruins seemed to play with a sense of urgency and intensity that was lacking in their last matchup.
Senior guard Xavier Sykes was the spark plug for the offense, consistently pushing the pace in transition, making great reads and finding the open man.
Besides rebounding, ball movement seemed to be a focal point in the Rock Bridge game plan. The Bruins were constantly swinging the ball around which generated a lot of clean looks, whether it was from beyond the arc or in the paint.
Rock Bridge’s offensive game plan was crucial early on when it seemed like Hickman couldn’t miss from deep. Despite a solid defensive effort, the Kewpies were hitting contested 3s early to stay in the game. The difference was that even with Hickman firing away from deep, it wasn’t getting anything in the interior.
In the least meeting, the Bruins gave up an abundance of second-chance points in the paint. In the rematch, Rock Bridge needed someone to fill that void.
Sophomore forward Kanyon Hummel was one of the players who took on that challenge. He led the team in scoring with 20 points and was a menace in the paint, hunting down rebounds and contesting almost every shot.
“They were just tougher and out rebounded us last game,” Hummel said. “This game, we had more rebounds and that was the biggest factor in the game.”
With Hummel playing tough interior defense, the Bruins were able to create easy transition buckets, culminating in an outlet pass from Sykes to Hummel, who threw down a dunk with authority.
As much as the Bruins would like to celebrate the win, the end of the game should raise some concerns. After Sykes made two free throws to make it 56-50 with a minute to go, the Bruins made a string of unforced errors. A bad inbounds pass and two steals by Hickman made it a two-point game with the ball in Hickman’s possession.
With two seconds left, Seth Larson missed a 3 that would’ve won the game for the Kewpies.
When asked about improvements to the team moving forward, Scanlon addressed the late-game drama that kept Hickman in the hunt.
“Finishing the game off is our biggest area to improve in,” Scanlon said. “We’re still learning, we have some young guys playing and we’re still trying to figure ourselves out but I think we did a pretty good job.”
Rock Bridge moves on to face Washington at 6 p.m. Thursday at Washington in the district finals.