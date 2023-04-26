Rock Bridge baseball broke the game open early Wednesday, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second inning en route to shutting out Battle 5-0at Rock Bridge High School.
Rock Bridge baseball broke the game open early Wednesday, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second inning en route to shutting out Battle 5-0at Rock Bridge High School.
The win was the Bruins’ 18th straight, a streak dating back to March 28.
Rock Bridge (21-2, 5-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) scored in the bottom of the first inning. Ty Thompson led things off and was able to reach base safely by stealing both second and third.
Braedyn Boatright, hitting behind Thompson, drove Thompson in for the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly to right.
Rock Bridge did the rest of its scoring in the bottom of the second. Battle’s starting pitcher, Josh Candrl, hit both Preston Jesse and Jacob McGinty on back-to-back pitches, sparking the offense for Rock Bridge.
Thompson drove in the first run of the inning on a groundout. Boatright followed with a run-scoring single and eventually scored on a passed ball. Owen Wise drove in the final run with a ground-rule double.
The Bruins scored early and kept their lead thanks to the six different pitchers who toed the rubber. Dane Gray, Mason Larkin, Jack Schouten, Brady Davidson, Mark Brown and Thompson held the Spartans (11-14, 2-2) to just four hits in the combined shutout.
Rock Bridge looks to extend its winning streak with a home doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Friday against Ozark, followed by a 6 p.m. matchup against Nixa.
Battle next faces Mexico at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Mexico, Missouri.
