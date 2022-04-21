Rock Bridge baseball defeated Grain Valley 5-1 on Thursday at home. The Bruins collected their second straight win and are now at 19-4 on the season.

Rock Bridge will return to the diamond against Helias at 5 p.m. Friday at home.

Spartans collect another win

Battle baseball beat Smith-Cotton 11-4. The Spartans earned their eighth win of the season, including their second pair of back-to-back wins. Raye Kennon earned the win on the mound.

Battle will return to action against Capital City at 5 p.m. Friday on the road.

Kewpie boys tennis continue to heat up

On the shoulder’s of freshman Reed Villasana, Hickman defeated Jefferson City 5-4 at home. Villasana won his singles match 8-6 in a nail biter.

Coach Jackson Scheiter highlighted the clutch play Villasana brought Thursday, despite Villasana only playing tennis for the first time a few months ago. Scheiter also noted Hickman’s double team is showing more intensity on the net and taking control of the game.

The Kewpies return to the court at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Rock Bridge on the road.

