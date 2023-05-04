Rock Bridge baseball defeated Blair Oaks 3-2 at the Falcon Athletic Complex in Wardsville, coming back from an early 2-0 hole to secure the win.

Rock Bridge (25-4) took the lead in the top of the fifth after a bunt single and two errors led to three runs.

