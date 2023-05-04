Rock Bridge baseball defeated Blair Oaks 3-2 at the Falcon Athletic Complex in Wardsville, coming back from an early 2-0 hole to secure the win.
Rock Bridge (25-4) took the lead in the top of the fifth after a bunt single and two errors led to three runs.
The Falcons (18-4) scored first off a Rock Bridge balk and added on another with an RBI single.
The Bruins next host Kickapoo at 6 p.m. Friday.
Spartans fall in extras
Battle baseball fell 2-1 in extra innings to Helias in Columbia.
The Crusaders (17-6, 2-3 CMAC) earned the game-winning run off of a line out by David Hofherr that allowed Myles Gresham to score after tagging up at third base.
Spartans junior Sam Buechter batted in the sole run for Battle (12-18, 2-3) with a line-drive single to score AJ Nickell. Helias scored off a fourth-inning single to tie the game.
Battle will next face St. Elizabeth and Camdenton in a round-robin contest Saturday in St. Elizabeth.