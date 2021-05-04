Rock Bridge baseball dropped a 7-4 game to Jefferson City in Central Missouri Activities Conference action Wednesday at Vivion Field in Jefferson City.
All four of the Bruins' (16-9) runs came in the fifth inning, where Rock Bridge tied the game at 4-4 after the Jays (17-10) scored once in the first, twice in the third and once again in the fourth. Jefferson City managed three runs in the remaining two innings to snag a win.
Rock Bridge plays crosstown rival Hickman (15-8) at 5 p.m. Thursday at Hickman.