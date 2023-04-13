Rock Bridge baseball continued its hot streak Thursday, winning its 11th straight game with a 4-3 home victory over Grain Valley in the Bruins’ first game of pool play in the Columbia Tournament.
The Bruins’ offense has established a trend of being aggressive and getting on the scoreboard early, and it continued that trend against the Eagles, scoring two quick runs in the top of the first inning.
“We want to be the first to score,” Rock Bridge coach Justin Towe said. “That’s kind of what one of our offensive goals is — to be the first to score. I just think it sets the tone for us in a positive way.”
Ty Thompson led things off for Rock Bridge (14-2) in the first with a double off the left-field wall. Braedyn Boatright then followed with a single up the middle to score.
The second run of the inning came on a hit by Andrew Hill, which brought home Boatright.
The Eagles (7-7) stopped the scoring momentarily, holding the Bruins at bay for the next two innings as starting pitcher Dennis Leonard began to settle in.
But Leonard made a few key mistakes that proved costly. In the the fourth inning, Leonard walked two batters and surrendered a hit. Two of those runners eventually scored, one crossing home on a wild pitch and the other on a balk.
The Bruins’ offense quieted down after that. Although it was able to get the offense going by swinging the bat early, Rock Bridge had a hard time getting bunts down.
“That’s a big part of our game,” Towe said. “It’s a mindset. It’s kind of a one-two thing, and we do it a lot. It doesn’t always work, and we’re not always good at it. You don’t get away from it. You just keep doing it.”
Senior Dane Gray toed the rubber for the Bruins. He pitched six innings and recorded 10 strikeouts.
Gray maintained control of his fastball and his breaking ball, the latter being his most effective strikeout pitch. Although he was dominant on the mound for most of the game, the Eagles finally caught up to him in the fifth inning.
Grain Valley plated all three of its runs in the frame, as Brody Baker cleared the bases with a two-out triple that put the Eagles within a run.
“Dane’s pitched really well all year,” Towe said. “The only reason they had a big inning is he walked two guys; that’s not like him. He just got loose with the ball a couple batters. ... One swing, and they can make you pay for it in a hurry.”
Senior reliever Owen Wise earned the save for the Bruins, sitting the Eagles down in order for a 1-2-3 seventh inning.
Rock Bridge concludes pool play in the tournament with two games Friday. The Bruins host Rolla at 10 a.m. and Fort Zumwalt West at 3 p.m.