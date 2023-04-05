Rock Bridge baseball defeated both Smith-Cotton and Harrisonville in the Smith-Cotton Tournament on Wednesday in Sedalia.

The Bruins picked up back-to-back wins, soundly defeating both the Tigers and the Wildcats by a score of 16-1, according to MSHSAA, to extend their winning streak to seven games.

