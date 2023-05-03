It was an evenly matched game between crosstown rivals Rock Bridge and Hickman, but in the end, the Bruins came away with a 4-3 victory in eight innings Wednesday at Hickman High School. With the win, the Bruins secured the Central Missouri Activities Conference title.
The Bruins caught a break in the top of the eighth that allowed them to score the winning run. Rock Bridge was down to its last strike with two outs with Dane Gray at the dish.
Gray, also Rock Bridge’s starting pitcher, drove a double off the fence in left to put himself in scoring position. Hickman made the decision to intentionally walk Cullen Snow to bring Cooper Siebuhr, who was 0-for-3 at that point, to the plate. Siebuhr was able to draw a walk to load the bases for Rock Bridge.
“We worked on good two-strike approaches, running pitch counts up, fouling pitches off until we can get somebody in the middle of the plate and do damage,” Towe said. “And I thought they performed our game plan almost perfectly.
Kewpies reliever Tanner Graham then balked, allowing Gray to cross home plate for the title-clinching run.
Good pitching made this matchup as close as it was. Gray went six innings in his start, giving up three runs and recording seven strikeouts. Hickman starter Braden Hemmer matched Gray’s six innings, also giving up three earned runs but striking out four.
Gray quickly retired the first two Hickman batters in the bottom of the first inning before Hemmer gave himself some insurance. Hemmer sat on a hanging breaking ball that he belted over the left field fence to give the Kewpies an early 1-0 lead.
The Bruins’ starter let up very few hits on the day, but the hits given up shifted the course of the game.
“(Gray) only gave up three hits, something like that, ... but one’s a home run and one’s a two-run double,” Rock Bridge coach Justin Towe said.
It didn’t take long for the Bruins to even the score when Snow led off the third with a base hit and eventually came home to score on a wild pitch.
Both Gray and Hemmer started to settle in as the game progressed, with the exception of a couple of hiccups down the line.
Snow reached base on another lead-off hit in the fifth and came home to score on an RBI single from Braedyn Boatright, giving Rock Bridge a 2-1 lead.
The Bruins (24-4, 6-0 CMAC) extended their lead in an unusual way in the sixth. Designated hitter Crew Norden hit a pop up to shallow right on the edge of the grass where Kewpies second baseman Hank Cummings made a stumbling catch. Owen Wise made the decision to tag up and score from third base, giving the Bruins a two-run lead.
In the home half of the sixth, Hickman (16-10, 4-1) tied the game at 3 with a clutch two-out, two-run double from Zach Bates.
“You get extra base hits, it’s a lot easier to score runs,” Towe said. “And that’s how fine the line is sometimes between winning and losing. Sometimes you could be playing your tail-ends off and then one bad pitch kind of changes the game.”
Rock Bridge will face off against Blair Oaks at 5 p.m. Thursday at Blair Oaks.
Hickman next faces Tolton at 5 p.m. Thursday at Atkins Park in Columbia.