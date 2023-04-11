The Bruins picked up their 10th straight win with a 12-1 victory in five innings over Capital City on Tuesday.
Rock Bridge’s Cade Luetkemeyer got the win for the Bruins with two innings pitched. Owen Wise came up big for Rock Bridge’s offense, going 3 for 3 with four RBI.
The Bruins now have a 13-2 record on the year and next play in the Columbia Baseball Tournament starting Thursday.
Tolton baseball falls to Lutheran St. Charles
Lutheran St. Charles baseball defeated Tolton 13-1 at Atkins Park.
The Trailblazers (2-2) look to return to winning ways on Wednesday at South Callaway, with the game set for 5 p.m.
Battle baseball edges by Jefferson City 12-11
Battle baseball rallied for a 12-11 victory against Jefferson City.
The Spartans (7-9, 1-0 CMAC) scored all 12 of their runs in four consecutive innings, bringing home three runs in each of the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.
Battle got down early, with the Jays (9-5, 2-2) scoring four runs in the bottom of the first. The Spartans built a lead in the top of the third, after making the score 6-4. They relinquished that lead in the bottom half, giving up three Jefferson City runs to make it 7-6 heading to the fourth.
Brenden Alton hit the second homer of the day for the Spartans in the fourth inning, giving them a lead they held onto the rest of the way.
Battle next competes in the Columbia Baseball Tournament running Wednesday through Friday.
Rock Bridge girls soccer bests rival Jefferson City
The Bruins defeated Jefferson City by a score of 4-0 in Columbia.
Ava Bush, Lia Metz and Madison Hendershott all helped Rock Bridge’s scoring effort to defeat the Jays.
Rock Bridge will next compete in the Helias Catholic Showcase against Troy Buchanan on Friday in Jefferson City.
Tolton tops St. Dominic in dual
Tolton shot 21-over 165 to beat St. Dominic at the Golf Club of Wentzville. St. Dominic shot 168.
Garrett McIntosh led the way for the Trailblazers, shooting even-par 36. Andrew Fallis (37), Jackson Smith (45) and Logan Petersheim (47) were the other scoring golfers for Tolton.
Tolton’s next match is a dual with Helias at 1 p.m. Friday at Country Club of Missouri.