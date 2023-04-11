The Bruins picked up their 10th straight win with a 12-1 victory in five innings over Capital City on Tuesday.

Rock Bridge’s Cade Luetkemeyer got the win for the Bruins with two innings pitched. Owen Wise came up big for Rock Bridge’s offense, going 3 for 3 with four RBI.

