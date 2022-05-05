Rock Bridge baseball lost a close one to Blair Oaks on Thursday by a score of 7-6.
The Bruins started the game down by six runs and managed to climb back to tie. The effort wasn’t enough, as the Falcons scored one more to put them over the top.
This is Rock Bridge’s second loss in a row after winning its previous nine games.
The Bruins are back in action at 4 p.m. Friday against Kickapoo at Rock Bridge.
Miller, Green score as Spartans beat Laquey
Battle girls soccer is back in the win column, beating Laquey 2-1.
Battle had goals from freshman Kamryn Greer and junior Maliyah Miller.
Battle will be back on the pitch at 5:30 p.m. Friday to take on Wright City at home.
Hickman girls soccer beats Tolton
Following a victory over Battle on senior night then a loss at Rock Bridge, Hickman girls soccer got back in the win column with a 2-0 victory over Tolton.
Sophomore Lucy Elfrink put the nail in the coffin, scoring the final goal for the Kewpies.
Hickman next plays at 7 p.m. Monday at Smith-Cotton.
Trailblazers fall against Moberly
Tolton boys tennis lost to Moberly 6-2.
The ’Blazers will be back in action at 4 p.m. Monday against Kirksville at home for the start Class 1 District 7 Tournament.
Cinco de Mayo Invitational canceled
Hickman, Battle and Tolton boys golf’s Thursday tournament — the Cinco de Mayo Invitational — at Lake of the Woods was canceled because of inclement weather.
The Kewpies, Spartans and Trailblazers all return to the course Monday for MSHSAA district play. Hickman and Battle join Rock Bridge in Blue Springs, and Tolton plays in Washington, Mo.
Battle baseball against Helias postponed
Battle baseball’s matchup against Helias on the road was postponed because of inclement weather.
The two teams’ makeup game will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Helias.