Rock Bridge baseball lost a close one to Blair Oaks on Thursday by a score of 7-6.
The Bruins started the game down by six runs and managed to climb back to tie. The effort wasn't enough, as the Falcons scored one more to put them over the top.
This is Rock Bridge's second loss in a row after winning its previous nine games.
The Bruins are back in action at 5:00 p.m. Friday against Kickapoo High School at Rock Bridge.
Battle girls soccer defeats Laquey
Battle girls soccer is back in the win column, beating Laquey 2-1.
Battle had goals from freshman Kamryn Greer and junior Maliyah Miller.
Battle will be back on the pitch at 5:30 p.m. Friday to take on Wright City at home.
Hickman girls soccer beats Father Tolton
Fresh off a victory over Battle on senior night, the Kewpies kept the momentum going with a 2-0 victory over Tolton.
Sophomore Lucy Elfrink put the nail in the coffin, scoring the final goal for the Kewpies.
Hickman will be back in action at 7 p.m. Monday to take on Smith-Cotton on the road.
Tolton tennis fall to Moberly
Tolton boys tennis lost to Moberly 6-2.
The Blazers will be back in action at 4 p.m. Monday against Kirksville at home for the start Class 1 District 7 Tournament.
Cinco De Mayo Invitational canceled
Hickman, Battle and Tolton's Thursday tournament — Cinco De Mayo Invitational — at Lake of the Woods was canceled due to inclement weather.
The Kewpies, Spartans and Trailblazers all return to the course 9 a.m. Monday in MSHSAA Districts in Washington.
Battle baseball postponed
Battle baseball's matchup against Helias on the road was postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams' make-up game will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Helias.