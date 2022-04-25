Monday ’s baseball game between Rock Bridge and Boonville was over by the bottom of the second inning.
Hit after hit, drive after drive, as the Bruins’ hitters continued to bring runners home, the host’s dugout grew louder and more jovial. From ground balls down the baseline to deep drives into gaps in left field, Rock Bridge (23-4) had no issues spraying the ball wherever it wanted in the 10-0 run-rule win.
“We got back to the top of the lineup and there had already been a bunch of runners on base,” outfielder Payton Messer said. “We attacked more in the middle, hit more fast balls and continued to drive the ball in.”
Four innings later, the game mercifully came to an end, but not before the Bruins could fully flex their offensive muscle. After its red-hot second inning, Rock Bridge put four more runs past the Pirates to extend its winning streak to five.
“If we keep putting up runs like this game after game, it’s contagious momentum,” Messer said. “If each hitter does well it sets the tone for the next at bat and we can keep going.”
Those at Rock Bridge couldn’t have asked for a better day for baseball. Loud cheers, chants and laughter continuously rang out as the sun shone down on the diamond. Fans didn’t need to wait too long until the runs came in droves.
The Bruins consistently loaded the bases through a mix of hot-hitting, stolen bases and batters being hit by pitches. More often than not, Rock Bridge took full advantage, causing the visitors to rue their mistakes.
“Our team speed is a problem (for) other teams, and we run the bases really well,” Rock Bridge assistant coach Andy Hight said. “The biggest thing once you have a six-run inning is that you have a shutdown inning and Jake (Hawkins) was able to do that.”
Hawkins started on the mound and picked up the win for the Bruins. Committed to pitching nothing but the slider and changeup to improve on his slower pitches, he felt good before he left the bullpen.
“I threw 40 sliders and after the 16th one I felt like, ‘I got this,’” Hawkins said. “I went out there with complete confidence and pitched my butt off.”
By the time Owen Wise replaced Hawkins, the Bruins held a 7-0 lead. Senior pitcher Justin Corral, pitching his first game since breaking a metacarpal in his right hand in the preseason, then finished the afternoon.
While Rock Bridge kept Boonville’s fielders busy, the same couldn’t be said in reverse. Not a single runner reached third base as the Bruins made the necessary plays to keep their opponent off the board.
One of the most impressive fielding plays came in the third inning, when second baseman Dane Gray made a diving catch along the basepath — preventing a base hit.
The Rock Bridge dugout responded with a roar.
“The dugout, it matters so much,” Hawkins said. “If our dugout is down, our teammates are down, but if our dugout is always talking and cheering, then everyone in the field is pumped up and ready to play.”
But it was the Bruins’ offense that stole the show, bringing home at least a run in every inning but the first. Throughout the afternoon, the hosts showed every bit their 23-4 record as they controlled the game right from the first pitch. Six innings and one run-rule victory later, Rock Bridge players left the dugout with nothing but smiles etched across their faces.
“Our kids are really focused right now,” Hight said. “They’re playing the game really hard and really pulling for one another.”