Rock Bridge basketball pulled away late for the second straight game to defeat Ozark in the fourth quarter 55-46 in the Laker Shootout in Camdenton on Saturday. It was the Bruins’ second victory against Ozark this season, with the first on Jan. 18.
The Bruins led the entire way through, but Ozark kept the pressure on Rock Bridge until the final minutes of the game. Rock Bridge led by three after the end of a low scoring first quarter , trading baskets with Ozark in the second quarter until Evan Bentinganan hit a corner 3 just before halftime to extend Rock Bridge’s lead to six at half at 23-17.
Despite scoring just four points in his last game against Miller Career Academy, Charles Wilson led the Bruins with 18 points on Saturday. Wilson led the charge in the second half that allowed the Bruins to finally break away from the Tigers.
Rock Bridge led 34-29 heading into the fourth, but a 14-7 run in the first five minutes of the quarter gave the Bruins the cushion they needed to finally put the game away.
Rock Bridge’s win over Ozark was its eighth straight victory and improved its season record to 11-3. Xavier Sykes finished second in scoring with 12 points and Brant Bowers added 10 points, following his 15-point performance during Thursday’s win.
The Bruins will continue play at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Francis Howell North in the first round of the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament. Rock Bridge is the top seeded team in the tournament, and if the Bruins win, they could continue playing games until Friday.