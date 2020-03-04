For the first time ever, Battle and Rock Bridge boys basketball teams will compete in the same district tournament.
The Spartans have won three straight district tournaments but will have to go through the defending state champion Bruins — something they have never done — if they plan on extending their streak to four.
Rock Bridge has made the state finals each of the past two years, placing third in 2018 and winning the state title in 2019. Led by Xavier Sykes and six seniors, the Bruins have rattled off 18 straight wins to finish the season 21-3 and claim the No. 1 seed in the Class 5 District 9 Tournament.
Rock Bridge begins quest to defend state title
Rock Bridge begins the semifinal round at 6 p.m. Thursday against Smith-Cotton at Battle High School. The Bruins haven’t faced Smith-Cotton since 2018 but are 9-0 in their history against the Tigers. Smith-Cotton defeated Hickman 59-40 in the first round of the district tournament Monday while Rock Bridge had a bye.
Sykes and senior Brant Bowers have fueled most of the offensive production for Rock Bridge all season. Sykes is a dynamic point guard that can shoot anywhere on the court but is most effective when driving to the basket. However, the 5-foot-9 guard can get into trouble with turnovers when he forces passes inside the lane or isolates himself by the baseline.
Bowers is the deep threat for the Bruins. The 6-foot-2 guard is most effective when Sykes drives to the bucket and kicks it back out to the senior. In Rock Bridge’s 84-59 win against Soldan International Studies on Feb. 8, Bowers had 23 points behind an impressive 7-for-8 mark from 3-point range.
Charles Wilson and Cooper Deneke are also important factors for the Bruins. Wilson, a 6-foot-1 senior, does it all. He is best at driving to the lane but can shoot from anywhere on the court. Wilson is also an electric defender who can create steals and blocks at ease.
Deneke is a 6-foot-6 forward who is the main rebounder for the Bruins. He can also score down low and create havoc against smaller teams. Deneke was able to do this during Rock Bridge’s 57-47 win against Helias on Feb. 28 when he scored all 13 points from inside the paint or free-throw line.
Rock Bridge is the tournament favorite, but if the Bruins and Spartans can both win their semifinal matchup, an intracity rivalry in Battle’s own gym could make things interesting.
Battle looks for fourth straight district title
The Spartans get the luxury of being the host school for the district tournament but won’t have the comfort of an easy path to the state tournament.
Battle will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Jefferson City in the semifinal round. The Jays defeated the Spartans on Dec. 11, 62-59, but finished the season under .500. Battle used a late season run to end the season at 17-7 and claim the No. 2 seed in the district tournament.
The Spartans have been playing better lately, thanks to the production of Maricus Grant and Abdi Ibrahim. Grant, a four-year varsity veteran, is capable of starting a Spartans run at any time in the game thanks to his aggressive defense that turns into easy transition offense. The 6-foot-1 guard is a shooting threat from inside and out.
Ibrahim is the spark plug for Battle. The 6-foot-6 forward scores in spurts that can add up quickly. Ibrahim also has the ability to dunk and get the entire Battle crowd up on its feet with one breakaway.
The Spartan offense relies on more than just two players, though. Battle’s strength is its offensive depth. Zh’Vaughn Ward, Cachao Gianquinto, Isaiah Johnson and Tristan Meny are all capable of putting up double-digit points. The Spartans have one of the deepest rosters in the tournament and will need to use it if they intend on moving past the first round.
If Battle is able to win its revenge game against Jefferson City, the Spartans will have a chance to face Rock Bridge if the Bruins take care of business against Smith-Cotton.
Potential intracity district championship
The biggest storyline for Columbia high school basketball would be if the two remaining schools, Rock Bridge and Battle, met in the district tournament championship game.
Battle has never beaten Rock Bridge; the Spartans have fallen to the Bruins in all 10 matchups. However, Battle’s 57-52 loss Jan. 7 at Rock Bridge was the closest matchup between the two teams in their seven-year history. It was the first time that the Bruins defeated the Spartans by less than 11 points.
Rock Bridge’s Sykes and Battle’s Grant will be the main determinants in the potential rematch. If Sykes is able to drive to the basket as usual while limiting turnovers, the Bruins will be tough to beat. However, if Grant can shoot well and get his teammates involved, the home-court advantage might be just what Battle needs to defeat Rock Bridge for the first time in school history.
The district tournament championship game will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Battle High School.