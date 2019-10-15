Sergio Pico came to Columbia knowing no one.
His family had just moved from Puerto Rico and Pico went into his freshman year at Rock Bridge in a brand new place with brand new people.
“It was nerve-wracking,” Pico said. “I moved over here it was from a class of 75 people where we were all close to a school where I didn’t know 99% of the people I walked in the hallways with.”
Pico’s solution to that was playing soccer. He met his teammates in tryouts and has been friends with them ever since.
“For me that was key,” Pico said. “The tryouts were before school started so I met the people here and developed friendships before the school year. When I went to lunch I would go with the soccer guys because we all had stuff in common and it was awesome.”
Three years later he joined the other nine players in the team’s senior class for one of their last home games, a 3-0 senior night win over Battle (3-13) on Tuesday.
Pico has an inside joke with fellow senior midfielder Matthew Cathro that they are able to read each other and work together in everything they do because of their “chemistry.”
“It’s like that with most of them,” Pico said. “Most of them I have in my classes too, so we are basically together the entire time. I’m definitely going to miss that.”
Pico was the catalyst for the Bruins (17-3), scoring the game’s first goal in the 54th minute. Pico saw Jeremiah Johnson’s cross and ran towards the goal. The Battle goalkeeper made the save, but the ball squirted out and Pico saw an opportunity.
“All of a sudden I just see the rebound from the keeper and think, ‘This is my shot,’” Pico said.
The senior midfielder pounced on the loose ball and broke the scoreless deadlock. Less than a minute later Pico’s friend and fellow senior Preston Fancher found the back of the net with a shot off the left post from outside the box.
Pico and Fancher have played on the same club team, Sporting Columbia, for the last four years, but their latest trip to St. Louis for a game presented the biggest challenge for the seniors.
Walking back to their hotel room with senior midfielder Matthew Cathro after a loss at the Rockwood Summit Tournament, they found out their hotel room was infested with fleas.
“We walked into our room and it just felt awful with all of these fleas hopping on you,” Pico said. “We just ran out of the room.”
The seniors moved into another room, unscathed besides one “small rash,” according to Pico, but their was a silver lining to their misfortune.
“It was pretty awesome too,” Pico said. “Just because of that chemistry. Matthew was in there and Preston was in there too so all of the senior midfielders were in there. It was a bonding experience.”
After Pico and Fancher’s goal, Johnson sent a rocket past Battle keeper Ty Leroux to put a cherry on top of the 3-0 victory that is the Bruins‘ eighth in their last nine games.
Johnson and junior forward Lucas Godon are two of the players left behind with the task of replacing the senior class next year.
“(The seniors) will be a tough group to replace,” Rock Bridge coach Scott Wittenborn said. “We lost a bunch of seniors last year and I was a little nervous about it but this group really stepped up. A lot of younger guys are really going to have to step up in a big way.”
Before Johnson and Godon take over, the Bruins have the rest of this season to finish. Pico and the senior class lead a team that is ranked third in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 4 through the rest of the regular season to the District playoffs.
The next step in that journey is when the Bruins play Smith-Cotton at 7 p.m. Thursday at Smith-Cotton.
After theirjourney ends in the postseason, Pico and the seniors will finish their careers and go their separate ways.
“I know the people I’m close to are going to go away so I’m definitely going to miss that,” Pico said. “It’s going to suck for sure, but I think we are going to keep in touch after high school.”