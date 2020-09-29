As Rock Bridge approaches the halfway mark of its season, its offense is learning how to share the wealth of goal-scoring.
The Bruins had scored 16 goals this season heading into their Tuesday night game, but a majority of those goals had come from leading scorers Jeremiah Johnson and Lucas Godon.
That all changed against Marshall on Tuesday. Each of Rock Bridge’s five goals came from a different member of its offense.
“It’s nice to spread it out,” coach Scott Wittenborn said. “I think that’s what we’re going to have to do to be successful this year. We can’t just rely on one or two guys.”
The Bruins (5-3, 2-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) beat the Owls 5-1 at home Monday, extending their midseason win streak to three games. Prior to this, the Bruins hadn’t won consecutive games this season.
“I thought we came out a little slow actually, but I think we kind of found our rhythm,” Wittenborn said. “It’s great to get a win. It was good that we got to play kind of a lot of guys who don’t get a whole lot of minutes, and so that’s good for our time.”
Senior Wesley Goyette struck first for Rock Bridge, and his goal was quickly followed by another from sophomore Drew Schlimme, putting the Bruins up 2-0 at the 20-minute mark.
While the Bruins had more chances, they didn’t score again until 2.2 seconds were left in the half when Godon found the back of the net.
Not long into the second half, Rock Bridge added its final two goals. Senior Will Sanders scored his first of the season on a corner kick, and Johnson scored what would be the game winner from right around the 18-yard line.
The Bruins almost had a shutout — they’ve had two this season — but Marshall buried one in the back of the net within the final 10 minutes.
The goal was one that both Wittenborn and goalkeeper Dylan Foote thought was avoidable. The senior said as much when he left the field postgame, but Wittenborn sees it as a moment to learn from, especially since the Bruins had several second-string players on the field at the time.
“I’m not too concerned about it,” Wittenborn said. “We were letting a lot of different guys play at the time. We’ll be all right.”
As Rock Bridge approaches the halfway mark of its season, it finally seems to be clicking on both the offensive and defensive fronts. However, that chemistry hasn’t been as easy to come by as in recent years.
“They’re learning to trust each other,” Wittenborn said. “To appreciate what each other can do. And I think our sophomores are really doing a good job of really rising to that occasion and getting comfortable playing at the varsity level.”
The Bruins graduated a large group of seniors last year and now have a mix of grade levels within their starting lineup. The group has fared well thus far, but it faces perhaps its biggest opponent of the season next Tuesday in CMAC foe Jefferson City.
The Jays beat the Bruins twice last season: 2-0 in the regular season and 2-1 in the second round of the Class 4 District 9 Tournament.
“We got tonight behind us, and all I talked about after the game is that Jeff City’s Tuesday, and that’s the one that matters probably more than any other game this year for us,” Wittenborn said. “It was a good win, but we’re looking forward.”
Rock Bridge will play Jefferson City at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson City.