Rock Bridge won both the boys and girls William Chrisman Bill Summa Invite track and field tournament Saturday. The girls finished first with 135 points and the boys finished with 117.5.
Battle’s girls team finished ninth while its boys team finished 15th.
Chris Giles won both the boys 100 and 200 dash for the Bruins, while Zakiya Porter finished second finished second in the girls 100 and won the long jump.
Rock Bridge girls soccer tops Troy Buchanan
Rock Bridge girls soccer beat Troy Buchanan 4-3. Missouri commit Madison Hendershott scored two late goals to give the Bruins the win.
Rock Bridge’s next game is at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson City.
Battle girls soccer falls to Chillicothe
Battle girls soccer fell 3-0 to Chillicothe. The Spartans’ next game is against Jefferson City on Thursday in Columbia.
Rock Bridge boys tennis falls to Liberty
Rock Bridge boys tennis fell 6-3 to Liberty in the Mid MO Invitational. The Blue Jays claimed third place in the tournament with the win.
The Bruins’ next match is at 4 p.m. Monday at Lee’s Summit West.
Tolton baseball beats Smith-Cotton
Tolton baseball topped Smith-Cotton 7-6. Logan Thompson went 2 for 2, both triples, with a sacrifice fly and three RBI. JC Putnam also had three RBI.
On the mound, Jake Ryan threw seven strikeouts in four innings of work.