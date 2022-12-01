Rock Bridge boys basketball beat Truman 69-58 in the first round of the Phog Allen Invitational on Thursday night.

The Bruins (2-0) advanced to the semifinals and will face Olathe North at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

  Sports reporter, Fall 2022

