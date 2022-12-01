Rock Bridge boys basketball beat Truman 69-58 in the first round of the Phog Allen Invitational on Thursday night.
The Bruins (2-0) advanced to the semifinals and will face Olathe North at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
Hickman boys basketball took down St. Dominic 58-43 in the semifinals of the Troy Buchanan Classic.
Hickman (5-0) will face Eureka in the championship game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
