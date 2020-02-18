With eight seconds left in the game, Hickman boys basketball’s Jonah Saffran-Johnson stepped up to the free throw line. Both Hickman students decked in camouflage and Rock Bridge students clad in all-black, save for a select few individuals in adult-sized diapers, chanted his name as the ball sailed from his hands and sank through the net.
This basket was Saffran-Johnson’s only one of the night and would end the battle that took place at Rock Bridge on Tuesday night.
The Bruins’ 71-53 win over Hickman would be their 16th consecutive victory, however Hickman made sure that it was not obtained easily.
The Kewpies gained their first and only lead over the Bruins in the first three minutes of the game through a 3-point shot by junior guard Roger Anderson. Though once again falling behind a minute later, Hickman would continue to push offensively and pressure Rock Bridge defensively the remainder of the game.
By the end of the first quarter, the Bruins led 16-7, with Rock Bridge’s lead growing to 37-24 by halftime. Hanging on tight, the Kewpies continued in a back-and-forth throughout the third quarter, entering the final eight minutes down 53-40. The Bruins pulled ahead in the fourth, putting up five consecutive baskets to start the quarter and finishing the game with a 71-53 win.
Too many turnovers and missed layups during the game hindered the Kewpies, Logan said, though the coach remained complimentary of the perseverance his players displayed through all four quarters.
“The guys were very resilient,” Hickman head coach Cray Logan said. “They continued to cheer each other on, and now we’ve just got to build off of this.”
Junior guard Ben Wilson led the team with 18 points, while Anderson finished with 11 points.
On the other side of the ball, Rock Bridge’s senior guard Brant Bowers and junior guard Xavier Sykes dominated for the Bruins, putting up 25 and 19 points, respectively.
Although his team recorded another significant win, Rock Bridge head coach Jim Scanlon identified a few key areas where the Bruins struggled during the game. Getting out of position on defense and a lack of offensive flow, Scanlon said, presented a challenge for the Bruins that the Kewpies were able to take advantage of at times.
“I was happy with the win, but we had some things we didn’t do very well,” Scanlon said. “They (Hickman) made it tough on us, we kind of had to grind it out, but we did ... now we just have to go back to work tomorrow and get better.”
Regardless of the final score, both Logan and Scanlon look to use Tuesday’s game as a learning opportunity, with only a few games standing between the two teams and the District Tournament.
Drawing from their loss to Rock Bridge, the Kewpies will look to better control their possessions, eliminate turnovers and get more players offensive looks in their upcoming game, Logan said.
Next up
Hickman will return home to take on Battle at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Rock Bridge will face off against Rockhurst at 7 p.m. Friday.