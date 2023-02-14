Rock Bridge boys basketball handles Hickman pressure in road win

Hickman guard Jordan Richardson (4) passes the ball while Rock Bridge senior Tucker Hurt (20) defends and Hickman forward Brock Camp (24) trails the play Tuesday night at Hickman High School in Columbia. The Bruins defeated the Kewpies 60-42.
Rock Bridge senior Brady Bowers, left, looks to pass around Hickman sophomore Rasaun Nichols (25) and junior Josiah Griffith on Tuesday night at Hickman High School in Columbia. The Bruins beat the Kewpies 60-42.
Hickman’s constant defensive pressure could not hold off crosstown rival Rock Bridge in a 60-42 home loss Tuesday night.
The Bruins were off to a fast pace with power forward Kanyon Hummel scoring four quick points in the post, which is where he would make himself comfortable for the rest of the game.
Hickman put the pressure on from the first second of the game.
The Kewpies were relentless, making good work of the full-court press to try and fluster the Bruins.
Hickman had additional offensive help thanks to sophomore Brock Camp, who scored 13 points in the first half. The constant pressure seemed to be working, but it didn’t last long.
Senior Brady Bowers, who has played a key role for the Bruins all season, did what he does best: knock down key shots. Bowers started to gain momentum with 12 points in the first half. The Bruins also had the help of Hummel in trying to pull away from the Kewpies, with the forward scoring 10 points in the half.
Rock Bridge led 31-26 at halftime, but Hickman’s defense did not let up in the second half.
The Kewpies were not afraid to get physical and do whatever they could to gain possession in their comeback attempt.
The Bruins dished it right back to the Kewpies defensively, and the visitors were able to force turnovers and capitalize on them.
Rock Bridge started to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring Hickman 18-6. The third proved crucial for the Bruins, as they had just come off two tough losses in the past week.
“I just didn’t think we played well the last three games,” Rock Bridge coach Jim Scanlon said. “We need to play like this, and we played better. We’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
The Bruins were able to come away with a much-needed victory over their crosstown rivals, as both teams look ahead to the end of the regular season and upcoming postseason.
“We’ve got a couple games coming up,” Scanlon said. We’ve got to practice for them, practice for districts and try to be playing the best we can at the end.”