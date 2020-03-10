After completing a frantic fourth quarter comeback against Battle to claim the district title Friday, Rock Bridge will regroup and travel to Camdenton on Wednesday to take on Ozark in the sectional round of the state tournament.
The Bruins won their fourth straight district title behind the hot hand of senior Brant Bowers. The 6-foot-2 guard was Rock Bridge’s leading scorer in victories over Smith-Cotton and Battle over the weekend.
Even better for the Bruins, Bowers was most productive in the fourth quarter. He scored a combined 23 points in the fourth quarter in Rock Bridge’s two victories. All 13 of Bowers' points against Battle came during Rock Bridge's improbable 12-point fourth quarter comeback.
However, the Bruins only needed Bowers’ help in the final minutes because of two disastrous third quarters that brought their biggest issue to light — turnovers.
The Bruins had a combined 32 turnovers in the district tournament over the weekend, with 23 coming against Smith-Cotton on Thursday. Most of the turnovers took place in the third quarter, while Rock Bridge held onto a lead. Bruin ballhandlers got careless in both games, causing unnecessary and forced turnovers that allowed Smith-Cotton and Battle to dominate out of halftime.
The Bruins led 42-21 at halftime against Smith-Cotton, but after getting outscored 21-10 in the third quarter, their lead was just 52-42 heading into the fourth. The trend continued Friday. After leading 21-18 against Battle at halftime, the Bruins trailed by 11 heading into the final quarter after getting outscored 18-6 in the third.
This has not been a problem all season, though. During the Bruins’ 20-game winning streak, just five games have been decided by fewer than 10 points. The Bruins tended to put away their opponents in the third quarter, unless Xavier Sykes was struggling. The 5-foot-9 guard has been the Bruins’ main ballhandler all year despite multiple inconsistent performances. Sykes is one of Rock Bridge’s top players, but he is also one of its most consequential.
Sykes had double-digit points in each game of the district tournament despite leading the team in turnovers. His ability to score and create turnovers on defense makes him one of the most important players on the Bruins' roster.
Rock Bridge’s point guard will need to limit his turnovers if the Bruins intend on defeating Ozark for the third time this season. Rock Bridge defeated Ozark 76-65 in a Jan. 18 shootout and 55-46 in a Jan. 25 defensive battle.
The combination of Bowers and Sykes gives Rock Bridge options inside and on the perimeter. Also, 6-foot-6 Cooper Deneke and 6-foot-7 Jacob Ungles have the height to dominate in the paint on offense and defense. Deneke had 10 points against Battle and Ungles had seven against Smith-Cotton.
The Bruins (23-3) will tip off at 7:30 p.m. against Ozark (18-10) on Wednesday in Camdenton. If Rock Bridge wins, the defending state champions would play again at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in Bolivar for the state quarterfinals against the winner of Joplin and Kickapoo.