Rock Bridge boys basketball’s dominance over Battle will continue for at least another game. The Bruins edged out a 59-54 win, pushing their record to 10-0 all-time against the Spartans.
“It’s a nice win,” Rock Bridge coach Jim Scanlon said. “It’s a good win against a good team.”
The game started off close with both teams trading leads in the first quarter and the early part of the second before Rock Bridge began to pull away. Come halftime, the Bruins had a 26-18 lead over their crosstown rivals.
Rock Bridge maintained a tangible lead through most of the second half before Battle started to make a comeback. With a minute left in the game, Battle had pulled within three points.
“We didn’t quit,” Battle coach Brian Meny said. “You know, we got down almost 20. They were gonna blow us out and we came back, fought hard. You know, it’s still not what the kids want, though.”
Senior Maricus Grant led the comeback for Battle. He was held to five first-half points but picked up momentum in the final period, scoring 11 in the fourth and finishing the game with 18 total points.
He said his second-half scoring was due to a realization he needed to be more aggressive.
“I had to go to what I used to go to, and that’s driving and finishing, and getting my teammates open,” Grant said. “We came up short, now we gotta go back to practice and work on what we need to work on.”
The Battle comeback came up short due to, in no small part, Rock Bridge senior Brant Bowers. He scored 20 points on the night and had four 3-pointers. One of those 3s came at a crucial time.
Battle had pulled within one possession and settled into a 2-3 zone defense. The ball found its way to Bowers on the perimeter, who buried the 3 to help the Bruins pull away in the final minutes.
Meny described the shot as a “dagger.”
“My 3-point shot was working tonight,” Bowers said. “The guys were just feeding me the ball, looking for me, that’s how I was lucky to be open in those key moments. My eyes just light up when I see the 2-3 zone.”
Another key play came from Rock Bridge forward Jacob Ungles in the final 10 seconds of play.
Battle’s Grant lobbed up a step-back 3, and after both teams contested for the rebound, Ungles came down with it. He was fouled for his trouble and sunk both free throws with just under four seconds left to play, officially putting the game out of reach for the Spartans.
This game finished, both teams are looking ahead to Friday. Rock Bridge will play Lincoln Prep, while Battle will play its home opener against Whitfield.
Even as those games are next on the list, Rock Bridge and Battle may see one another later in the season, this time in district play.
“When districts come, it’s all or nothing for us,” Grant said. “It’s my senior year. It’s all or nothing.”
