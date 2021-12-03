Rock Bridge boys basketball beat Jefferson City 58-51 at the Phog Allen Invitational consolation semifinals in Independence.
The Bruins are now 2-1 and face Van Horn for the consolation title at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Kewpies win consolation bracket
After losing its first game of the Peoples Trust & Bank tournament, Hickman boys basketball won its next two games and the consolation bracket. The Kewpies beat Hazelwood West 66-38 in the consolation final.
The Kewpies (3-1) were lead in scoring by Kier Cooley who came off the bench and provided 17 points. Other Hickman players joining him in double figures were Henry Wilson (12 points) and James Townsend (12 points).
The win was never in doubt for the Kewpies as they got out to a 17-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back. The boys will get a break before facing Smith-Cotton on Dec. 8.