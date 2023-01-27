Rock Bridge boys basketball took first place in the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational on Friday, defeating MICDS 52-45.
The Bruins held a slight 20-19 advantage at the half but widened their lead in the second half to win the tournament.
Rock Bridge returns home to face Jefferson City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Three Bruins post wins in Thrasher Tournament
Tyler Abell, Carter McCallister, and Benjamin Stephens all earned wins for Rock Bridge boys wrestling on Day 1 of the Francis Howell Thrasher Tournament.
Tyler Abell posted a win against Marquette's Jacob Barton in round one of the 144-pound weight class. Abell gained another victory in round two against Fort Zumwalt South's Austin Hunter.
Carter McCallister (150) won by technical fall over Jacob Shirrell of Jackson in the first round and earned a victory over Lee Summit West's Taichi Hogg in the same manner.
Benjamin Stephens (190) won by fall over North Point's Gabe Mcaffie.
Rock Bridge will compete in the final day of the Francis Howell Thrasher Tournament on Saturday.
Spartans secure third place in OT
Battle girls basketball finished third place in the Hermann Invitational after earning a close 56-54 win over California in overtime.
After suffering a loss from Montgomery County on Tuesday, the Spartans were bounced to the third place game against California. Battle lost its previous matchup with California this season 56-51 in overtime.
Battle travels to face Smith Cotton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Spartan boys earn second victory of the week
Battle boys basketball defeated Parkview 64-52 on Friday after a quick turnaround.
The Spartans rode a four-game winning streak into their matchup with Parkview, including a 62-60 victory at Kickapoo on Thursday.
Battle travels to face Boonville in the Southern Boone Classic on Monday in Ashland.
Trailblazers pull away from St. Dominic
Playing its third game in four nights, Tolton boys basketball notched its third consecutive victory in a 46-35 victory against AAA Conference foe St. Dominic on Friday in O'Fallon.
Xavier Wilson led the scoring display for the Trailblazers with 16 points, while three others tallied at least seven points, including eight points from Blake Pingeton.
Tolton's defensive effort stood out in the win, as the Trailblazers held St. Dominic to just 12 second-half points.
The Crusaders were within two points at halftime, trailing 25-23, but could not replicate the success in the latter half despite a 16-point performance from Jeremiah Neal.
Tolton returns home to face St. Mary's at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Columbia.
Kewpies sit top 3 in BSS Invitational
Hickman boys wrestling is in third place out of 12 schools on the first day of the Blue Springs South Invitational with 148.5 points, trailing only Pleasant Hill (167.5) and Lees Summit North (163).
Hank Benter is undefeated in the 113-pound division after earning three wins so far.
The Kewpies return to action Saturday for the last day of the tournament.
Hickman stumbles in Higginsville
Hickman girls wrestling finished 17th out of 23 schools with 58 points at the Highway 13 Throwdown on Friday.
Lathrop paced the group with 269 points. Sara Allyn edged Hickman's Riley Hofeditz 18-15 in the 105-pound division.
Taniyah Goolsby (145) earned fourth place out of eight, but she fell in the third-place match, losing 13-11 to Alexa Martinez.
The Kewpies next compete in the Class 2 District 2 tournament.