The Bruins’ biggest issue this postseason has been their inability to compete in the third quarter.
Coming into Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup against Kickapoo, Rock Bridge was getting outscored 53-19 in the third quarter. After Saturday night, that number was 83-33.
In the third quarter against Kickapoo, Rock Bridge was outscored 30-14 , a 16-point deficit the Bruins would never make up. The Bruins also committed 18 turnovers, another prevailing issue this season for Rock Bridge. These problems added up to a 67-52 defeat in the state quarterfinals. It was the Bruins’ first loss since Dec. 19, snapping their 21-game winning streak.
Rock Bridge’s offense was inconsistent all night, unable to establish an offensive rhythm for most of the game. The Bruins actually opened up the game on a 7-0 run in the first quarter but soon trailed 18-15 by halftime.
The first and second quarters were the only time the Bruins managed to hold a lead in the game. Rock Bridge’s tough 3-2 zone defense combined with Kickapoo’s poor shooting in the first quarter resulted in the Chiefs not making their first basket until there was only 1:31 left in the first quarter. The Bruins led 10-3 after the first quarter, the lowest amount of points they held an opponent to in a quarter all postseason.
However, the Bruins were outscored 15-5 in the second quarter as Kickapoo made three 3s and Rock Bridge committed seven turnovers. This included three separate times that Bruins ball handlers stepped out of bounds. Rock Bridge switched to man defense when the Chiefs started hitting from outside, but was unable to keep up with Kickapoo's speed.
Rock Bridge only trailed by three at halftime because of a Kickapoo buzzer-beating three to end the second quarter, but the third quarter would put the Bruins in a hole they could not climb out of.
Xavier Sykes had moments of success, but many not-so-great moments as well. Sykes, Rock Bridge’s 5-foot-9 junior point guard, struggled to drive to the basket all night long. Trailing 42-24 in the third quarter, Sykes drove to his left and threw up a layup attempt that hit the top of the backboard and went out of bounds. To make matters worse, this was the play drawn up after a Bruin timeout. It was plays like these that Rock Bridge could not afford as it tried to overcome a deficit that reached as many as 22 points.
Late in the fourth quarter, Sykes pulled up for 3 as the Bruins trailed 59-45 with just 2:26 and was blocked. The Chiefs grabbed the ball, took it down the court and made a layup while drawing the foul. This play ignited the small number of Kickapoo fans in the crowd and signaled the end of the Bruins’ season.
However, it was the play of Kickapoo’s Anton Brookshire and Cameron Liggins that truly ended the Bruins’ season. Rock Bridge didn’t play its best game, but Brookshire and Liggins made sure the Bruins would have had to if they intended on winning.
Both Brookshire and Liggins were unstoppable all night long. The duo combined for 53 of Kickapoo’s 67 points. They were hot from 3-point range as the Chiefs finished with 13 3s for the game.
Brookshire was also a force on defense. The 6-foot junior guard with an offer from Missouri State was quick to jump ahead of Bruin passes all night long, mostly in the second half. Brookshire scored 21 of his 25 points during the third and fourth quarters.
Brant Bowers and Charles Wilson led a little Rock Bridge rally in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough. The Bruins cut the lead to 10 with 6:07 left, but Liggins responded with a second-chance layup after grabbing his first miss off the glass. The Bruins would never get the deficit under double-digits.
Wilson finished with a team-high 16 points. Bowers finished with 13, and Sykes had 12. Rock Bridge's 52 points were tied for its third lowest of the season.
The loss marked the final game for six Bruin seniors - Bowers, Wilson, Cooper Deneke, Evan Bentinganan, Grant Hajicek and Jacob Ungles. The six seniors led the Bruins to the state quarterfinals after losing five seniors from last year’s state title squad. Rock Bridge finished the year 24-4.
Next season, the Bruins will be led by five seniors once again, highlighted by Sykes and Nick Arndt.