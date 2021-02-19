Rock Bridge boys basketball's seniors went out on a high note Friday as the Bruins cruised past visiting Northeast (Kansas City) in their final home game of the regular season by a score of 84-44.
Rock Bridge improved to 11-6 with the victory. After taking a 34-22 lead into halftime, the Bruins pulled away in the second half to win by 40.
The Bruins have two remaining road games to round out its regular season schedule, starting with a 7 p.m. Tuesday contest at East (Kansas City).
Chievous leads Tolton boys in road win
Tolton Catholic boys basketball ended its regular season with a victory, taking down Trinity Catholic 74-51 in St. Louis.
Tahki Chievous scored a team-high 20 points for the Trailblazers, which are 11-7 after the victory. Justin Boyer added 16 and Evens Appolon scored nine for Tolton.
Tolton will next play in the Class 4 District 8 tournament, which is scheduled to start Feb. 27.