Rock Bridge cross country coach Neal Blackburn stood in front of his team. The seven runners who had competed in the Saturday morning girl’s state championship gathered around him in a semicircle, heads down. The Bruins had just finished fourth, a banner day for most teams in a race that featured 16 teams and 165 runners.
But Rock Bridge was disappointed in its performance, finishing 38 points behind first place Lafayette.
Hours later, Blackburn stood with seven different runners, smiling and laughing as they posed for pictures with the state championship trophy. The Rock Bridge boys team had just won its first state championship in nine years.
“It is a swing of emotions, but isn’t that this whole fall?” Blackburn said. “Used to the emotions changing and swinging. We have said ‘Don’t be guided by your emotions in these times.’ You just have to ask yourself if you’re prepared, and if you believe that you are — and we believe that our kids were — that you just have to execute.”
Senior Matthew Hauser took home the individual state championship and kept the Bruins ahead of second place Saint Louis University High. Hauser, Timberland senior Trevor Peimann and Liberty North junior Ethan Lee all stayed within around a second of each other before Hauser pulled away in the final kilometer to win by about six seconds.
“In the beginning, it was more sit and kick, just trying to race smart,” he said. “It’s a warm day out here, a little bit windy in certain places. Just trying to race smart, and I think I did that well. I left myself enough energy to go for it at the end of the race.”
“I started getting nervous as I always do when I crossed the line, trying to see the rest of my guys come through. Once I left the chute, I looked at the scoreboard and saw Rock Bridge on top. It brought tears to my eyes.”
Rock Bridge sophomore Ian Kemey, racing for the first time in a month because of quarantine, finished seventh. Hauser’s brother, Andrew, was 12th.
Hickman’s boys came in 10th, led by senior Cale Littrell’s 28th place finish. It was enough for coach Rachel Korte whose goal for the team was a top-10 finish.
“They packed up and ran as a team well,” she said. “They raced well, they finished well. So I think, all in all, that that’s exactly what we wanted them to come out here and do.”
Many of the Rock Bridge girls’ hopes rested on the shoulders of defending state champion sophomore Carolyn Ford. Ford had run sub-18 minutes earlier this year, one of the best times in Missouri history, and led after 1000 meters in the state meet before faltering down the stretch, winding up in a 15th place finish and a time of 19:07.
“Carolyn knows she’s better than that,” Blackburn said. “We know that she’s better than that, but today Carolyn was 15th, and we own it. First thing she did when she was done with the tears, she was like ‘I’m ready to get back after it. I know what I need to do.’”
Rock Bridge also got top-50 performances from juniors Brooke Walker and Maci Steuber and freshman Ava Beary, who came in 31st, 47th and 42nd respectively.
Hickman’s girls team didn’t qualify for the meet, but senior Peri Welch cracked the top 25 as an individual, finishing 14th.
“She has just been getting stronger and stronger throughout the season,” Korte said. “She just continues to prove that she can play at that same level, and she’s had an extraordinary season.”