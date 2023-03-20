After Monday’s nine-hole quadrangular between Rock Bridge, Helias, Hickman and Missouri Military Academy, the Bruins and the Crusaders were tied at 18 over at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia.
The Bruins earned the victory over their Central Missouri Activities Conference rival based on a tiebreaker of each team’s fifth score.
Jack Bower led the Bruins, shooting 1-over 36 to take medalist honors. Gaines Rooney shot 38, his career low in a nine-hole match.
Devin Reichard shot 40, and Parker Quinn and Will Hague each shot 44.
Hague’s score of 44 edged Helias’ fifth score of 45 for the tiebreaker.
Rock Bridge returns to the course at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a quadrangular with Tolton, Battle and Smith- Cotton at Lake of the Woods.
Tolton opens season with second-place finish
Tolton boys golf shot 62-over 346 to finish second in the Tolton Invitational at Columbia Country Club.
St. Dominic cruised to the team title with a score of 318.
Andrew Fallis led the way for the Trailblazers with a 7-over 78, and Garrett McIntosh shot 80.
Jackson Smith and Cayden Roark posted Tolton’s two other counting scores — both shot 94. Luke Robb, Tolton’s fifth golfer, shot 105.
The Trailblazers next compete against Rock Bridge, Battle and Smith-Cotton at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lake of the Woods.
Spartans baseball sputters in tournament
Battle baseball lost both its games in the Troy Buchanan Classic in St. Charles. The Spartans fell 15-3 against Liberty and 13-1 against CBC.
The Spartans finish tournament play against Lutheran St. Charles at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.
Bruins girls soccer downs Ozark
Rock Bridge girls soccer went on the road and beat Ozark on penalty kicks after both teams did not score in regulation or the two overtime periods.
Madeline Malone, Madison Hendershott, Lily Patterson and Noël Wheeler all scored as the Bruins won the penalty shootout 4-2.
Rock Bridge stays on the road to face Battle at 6 p.m. Wednesday.