After Monday’s nine-hole quadrangular between Rock Bridge, Helias, Hickman and Missouri Military Academy, the Bruins and the Crusaders were tied at 18 over at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia.

The Bruins earned the victory over their Central Missouri Activities Conference rival based on a tiebreaker of each team’s fifth score.

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

