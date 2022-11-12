Rock Bridge boys soccer defeated Liberty North 1-0 in a MSHSAA Class 4 quarterfinal Saturday in Liberty.
Cooper Allen scored for the Bruins in a closely contested match. Goalkeepers Brendan Clark and Matt Wheeler combined for the clean sheet.
Rock Bridge (12-13) next faces Rockhurst (19-2-2) in the Class 4 semifinals at 7 p.m. next Friday at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.
CBC plays St. Dominic in the other Class 4 semifinal.
Marshall defeated Osage 3-0 in a Class 2 quarterfinal in Marshall.
Osage ended its season 18-7.
Marshall (22-2-1) next faces Excelsior Springs (15-5) in the Class 2 semifinals at 5 p.m. next Friday in Fenton.
Orchard Farm plays Saxony Lutheran in the other Class 2 semifinal.
Helias lost to Orchard Farm 3-1 in a Class 2 quarterfinal in Jefferson City.
The Crusaders ended their season 8-19, while the Eagles improved to 20-5 with the win.
Jefferson City’s season came to a close with a 6-0 road loss to East Kansas City in a Class 3 quarterfinal.
The Jays ended their season 15-11, while the Bears (19-2-1) advanced to play Glendale in the Class 3 semifinals.
Webster Groves plays Whitfield in the other Class 3 semifinal.
Smithton couldn’t find the back of the net in a 3-0 loss to New Covenant Academy in a Class 1 quarterfinal in Springfield.
Smithton ended its season 19-7.
New Covenant Academy next faces Summit Christian Academy in the Class 1 semifinals. St. Francis Borgia plays Bishop DuBourg in the other semifinal.
Graphics editor and high school boys soccer reporter, fall 2022.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
