For the first 10 minutes of Tuesday’s match between Rock Bridge and Battle, it seemed to be anyone’s game.
But as Bruins coach Ryan Horstman put it, “If they get one (goal), it kind of feels like another one’s coming.”
The Bruins’ first goal in their road game against Battle came 12 minutes in, courtesy of Cooper Allen. Two minutes later, Allen had a second goal. Just one minute after, Drew Schlimme scored to make it three.
And — like they have all season — the goals didn’t stop coming.
By halftime, Rock Bridge’s starters were on the bench. Cooper Allen had his cleats off 35 minutes into the game.
After a six-goal first half, the Bruins added on just one more for a 7-0 victory on a cold, rainy night in Columbia.
It certainly wasn’t Battle’s day. The Spartans only threatened to score twice, with both instances coming within the first 10 minutes of the game. On each occasion, Battle failed to put a shot on net; the Rock Bridge defense calmly closed in and regained possession.
“This is a solid Battle team,” Horstman said. “Those two really good chances pretty early sent us a little message. And we made a little tweak, and I think then the boys kind of switched on and realized, “Hey, we can’t mess around.”
Those tweaks worked for Rock Bridge. The Spartans’ only opportunities to score came on the counterattack, but every time they won the ball, several white jerseys were waiting, quickly extinguishing any hopes of putting together an attack.
“We sat back a little too much, and they brought it to us,” Battle coach Tracy Grant said. “It’s just a matter of telling them to slow down, find the paths, understand that defense is going to swarm, but find feet and then move forward from there.”
For Rock Bridge, winning by large margins has become routine. The Bruins are currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4 and are receiving national attention, too.
Rock Bridge was ranked No. 24 in the country by the United Soccer Coaches last Wednesdayand is hoping to move up in the rankings this week.
Since cracking the national top 25, the Bruins have won four straight games, scoring 25 and conceding just one.
Rock Bridge hasn’t lost since Sept. 15 — its only defeat of the season.
The Bruins (16-1) return to the pitch at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Smith-Cotton, with the hopes of continuing their winning streak on senior night.
The Spartans return to action at 5 p.m. Monday against Smith-Cotton.
Tolton boys soccer had its second straight match canceled. This time, the Trailblazers’ senior night match against St. Francis Borgia was called off due to weather.
Tolton hosts Fulton at 2 p.m. Saturday.
