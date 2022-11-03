Drew Schlimme netted the most important goal of the season for Rock Bridge boys soccer, finding the net in overtime to win the MSHSAA Class 4 District 7 championship for the Bruins by a score of 2-1 against Blue Springs on Thursday in Blue Springs.

Reese Richardson opened the scoring for Rock Bridge 14 minutes into the match, but a Blue Springs goal leveled the game six minutes into the second half. After 80 minutes of play, nothing separated the two sides, and the match went to overtime.

  • Graphics editor and high school boys soccer reporter, fall 2022. Reach me at teddy.maiorca@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. On twitter @TMaiorca89

