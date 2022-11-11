Rock Bridge boys swimming and diving finished sixth in the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships on Friday in St. Peters.

The Bruins accumulated 160 points in the meet, while Hickman placed 22nd with 20 points.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu

