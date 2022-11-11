Rock Bridge boys swimming and diving finished sixth in the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships on Friday in St. Peters.
The Bruins accumulated 160 points in the meet, while Hickman placed 22nd with 20 points.
Rockhurst ran away with the team title, racking up 422 points. Park Hill South (268), Kirkwood (242), Lee's Summit West (189) and St. Louis University High (163) rounded out the top five.
Sam Schultz had the best result for Rock Bridge, capturing fifth place in the 500-yard freestyle finals with a time of 4 minutes, 45.83 seconds.
Trey Clervi finished sixth in both the 100 breaststroke (58.91) and 200 individual medley (1:55.75).
Clervi also teamed with Ryan Coughenour, Ryder Bechtold and Zach Coughenour in the Bruins' sixth-place 200 medley relay (1:38.19).
Bechtold, Clervi, Zach Coughenour and Hayden Barnes also took sixth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:15.42.
The Coughenour brothers, Barnes and Bechtold finished seventh in the 200 freestyle relay (1:29.14). Barnes also placed seventh in the 200 free (1:43.83).
Hickman’s Jack Hoien finished seventh in the 100 backstroke (53.30) and 11th in the 100 butterfly (53.52).
