Last season, Lee’s Summit West beat the Rock Bridge tennis team twice, including once in the third-place dual at the MSHSAA state championships. On Monday, the Bruins finally came out on top, winning 6-3. Rock Bridge will return to action against Springfield Central and Kickapoo on Tuesday in Springfield.
Spartans boys golf competes in Blue Springs
Battle boys golf competed in the Blue Springs South Invite in Lee’s Summit on Monday. Graham Hoffman highlighted the Spartans’ outing, tying for 11th place overall. Collectively, Battle shot 366 on the day. The Spartans will next play in the Rock Bridge Quad on Thursday in Columbia.
Hickman boys golf finishes fourth in Sedalia
Hickman boys golf finished fourth at the Smith-Cotton Classic in Sedalia on Monday. The Kewpies shot a team total of 315. Junior Blake Sykes took third individually with a 70 while senior Jackson Kreisman took fourth with a 76.
Freshman Carter Holliday, senior Colbin Clark and senior Kameron Freed rounded out the rest of the Kewpies’ strokes. Hickman returns to the course 9 a.m. Thursday in the Rock Bridge Quad featuring Rock Bridge, Battle and Jefferson City at Old Hawthorne.
Kewpies take narrow victory on the pitch
Hickman girls soccer entered play Monday against an eight-win Southern Boone team, edging out a 1-0 victory on home turf. The Kewpies scored their lone goal before half, moving to 5-3 on the year.
“Anytime you can get a win against (Southern Boone) you’re probably on the right track,” coach Will Ross said. “I do think it probably says a lot about our defense and our goalkeeping. That’s gonna be our foundation for this year, and you never want to put too much pressure on that.
“Once we get that goal, it’s kind of up to them to take care of the rest. We obviously want to score — it’s a lot easier to defend when you’re up three-nothing than one-nothing, but we have a lot of experience in the back and that’s what we’re leaning on right now.”
The Kewpies return to play 8 p.m. Thursday with the commencement of the Kickapoo Soccer Tournament in Springfield. Hickman will take on three teams in Springfield, where Ross hopes to have his girls make quick adjustments and bond as a team with the weekend slate.
“Anytime your travel is longer than the game, it is a little wearing on your team, so we get three games against good competition,” Ross said. “And the best part is, if we need to work on something, we get a great opportunity to turn around and do that really quickly. Sometimes we have to sit and wait five, six or seven days before we can.”
Tolton boys tennis falls in tight match
The Trailblazers lost 5-4 to Columbia Independent School on Monday at Cosmo Park in Columbia. It was Tolton’s first loss of the season.
The Trailblazers will return to action Wednesday 4:30 p.m. at St. Dominic.
Tolton boys golf has strong showing vs. St. Dominic and Lutheran St. Charles
Tolton boys golf teed off against St. Dominic and Lutheran St. Charles at Lake of the Woods on Monday. Dominant performances from Christian Rischer (35), Andrew Fallis (37) and Garrett McIntosh (37) secured the win for the Trailblazers, beating the Crusaders 153-169 and the Cougars 153-165. Jake Thornburg and Chase Knorr had strong performances as well, scoring 44 and 45 respectively.
The Trailblazers will compete in the Helias Invitational April 18.
Tolton baseball crushes Marshall in five innings
It took Tolton just five innings to secure a dominant win over Marshall by a score of 11-1 Monday. The Trailblazers didn’t take long building their lead, putting themselves up 4-0 at the end of the second. Tolton (2-2) secures its second win of the season.
The Trailblazers will play again Wednesday 7 p.m. at Macon.