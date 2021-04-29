Rock Bridge boys tennis entered Thursday’s matchup against crosstown rival Hickman on a five-match winning streak, while the Kewpies came in with a four-match winning streak.
Something had to give between the two surging teams.
Rock Bridge would be the team to keep its streak intact, as it defeated Hickman 6-3. Even with a now six-match winning streak, the win over the Kewpies meant more to the Bruins.
“There’s always a little something extra to it, no matter what sport it is between Rock Bridge and Hickman,” Rock Bridge tennis coach Ben Loeb said. “Any time we play, it’ll be competitive. If we play each other again in two weeks, it’s going to be another tough duel.”
While Loeb’s Bruins had cause to celebrate, the Kewpies left with the feeling that it was one that got away.
“We should have won this,” Hickman coach Jaime Vargas said. “We played well under par and had some unexpected losses.”
Rock Bridge’s Akhil Elangovan did his part in the win with an impressive singles performance, with a pair of 6-0 pick ups. He carried that form into doubles, teaming up with Will McAllister for an 8-5 victory in a competitive matchup against Isaac Stiepleman and Eric Kvam.
“I thought he (Elangovan) played really well, really stepped up today,” Loeb said. “He was phenomenal in singles, played well in doubles. He just needs to be more consistent in doubles.”
For Hickman, number six player Grant Kaplan impressed, winning in both singles and doubles. In his singles matchup, Kaplan won the first set 6-4, then lost the second 6-0. In the tiebreaker, Kaplan showed composure and came out on top 10-2.
Kaplan’s match was one of three games to go to a tiebreaker. In the other two, the Bruins were able to dig in and find a way to win.
With Thursday’s matchup in the books, Rock Bridge’s record improved to 11-3, the best record in its district. Hickman fell to 7-5, which puts it in third.
Hickman will look to rebound Friday at home against Hannibal, while Rock Bridge heads to Sedalia for another tough matchup against 11-2 Smith-Cotton.