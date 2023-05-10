Rock Bridge boys tennis’ reign atop district and state tournament brackets came to an end Wednesday as host Liberty topped the Bruins 5-3 in the Class 3 District 4 championship game in Wentzville.
The loss in the district championship marked the first time in program history that Rock Bridge did not make the state tournament, dating back to the 2008 season.
Liberty, which also defeated the Bruins 5-4 during the regular season, avenged last season’s district championship sweep to Rock Bridge. The Eagles have now won two district championships in team history.
With the defeat, Rock Bridge’s 14-7 season comes to an end. The Bruins have just two seniors departing the program.
Liberty advances to the Class 3 state tournament, where it will play John Burroughs on May 15.
Tipton tallies eighth shutout as Tolton wins
Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Tolton girls soccer found its footing in a 4-0 victory over Class 2 opponent Chillicothe.
Macie Parmer and Ava Martin scored two goals apiece as Tolton closed regular-season play with a resounding victory. The win also marked the eighth shutout of the season for goalkeeper Rachel Tipton.
Tipton also shut out opponents nine times last season..
Tolton’s postseason begins at 5 p.m. Monday against Sacred Heart in Westphalia. The Trailblazers, after moving down to Class 1 this season, will have an opportunity for their first district championship since 2017-18.
Bruins suffer shutout at home
Aiming to close its regular season on a high note, Rock Bridge girls soccer instead dropped a 5-0 contest at home against Nixa in Columbia.
The Bruins were shut out for the fourth time this season in the loss, as Nixa continued its recent run of lopsided results.
With the victory, the Eagles have now won seven of their past eight games by five or more goals. Rock Bridge, on the other hand, won five of its past eight games to close the season.
Postseason play awaits the third-seeded Bruins, who will face sixth-seeded Blue Springs in the Class 4 District 6 Tournament at 7 p.m. Monday in Columbia.
Spartans finish regular season run-ruled against second-ranked Jaguars
Battle baseball finished its regular season with a 12-1 defeat to No. 2-ranked Fort Zumwalt West in Columbia.
The Spartans were held scoreless until the fourth inning, when, after two outs, Battle senior Wesley Pace notched a double to score Dawson Peters for their sole run.
The run was bittersweet as Battle’s night ended after the fifth inning behind a dominant performance by the Jaguars (25-8).
Battle will face Ft. Zumwalt West again, this time in the opening round of the Class 6 District 4 Tournament at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Troy.