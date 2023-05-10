Rock Bridge boys tennis’ reign atop district and state tournament brackets came to an end Wednesday as host Liberty topped the Bruins 5-3 in the Class 3 District 4 championship game in Wentzville.

The loss in the district championship marked the first time in program history that Rock Bridge did not make the state tournament, dating back to the 2008 season.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.