Rock Bridge boys tennis’ reign atop district and state tournament brackets came to an end Wednesday as host Liberty topped the Bruins 5-3 in the Class 3 District 4 team final in Wentzville.
The loss in the district championship marked the first time since the 2008 season that Rock Bridge did not make the state tournament.
Top-seeded Liberty, which also defeated the second-seeded Bruins 5-4 during the regular season, avenged last season’s district championship sweep to Rock Bridge. The Eagles have now won two district championships in team history.
With the defeat, Rock Bridge’s 14-7 season comes to an end. The Bruins have just two seniors departing the program via graduation.
Liberty advances to the Class 3 state tournament, where it will play John Burroughs on Monday.
Tipton tallies eighth shutout in Tolton win
Playing on the second night of a back to back, Tolton girls soccer found its footing in a 4-0 road victory over Class 2 opponent Chillicothe.
Macie Parmer and Ava Martin scored two goals apiece as Tolton closed regular-season play with a resounding victory. The win also marked the eighth shutout of the season for goalkeeper Rachel Tipton.
Tipton also shut out opponents nine times last season.
Tolton’s postseason begins at 5 p.m. Monday against Sacred Heart in Westphalia. The top-seeded Trailblazers, after moving down to Class 1 this season, will have an opportunity to win their first district championship since 2018.
Bruins shut out in final regular-season game
Aiming to close its regular season on a high note, Rock Bridge girls soccer instead lost 5-0 at home against nonconference foe Nixa.
The Bruins were shut out for the fourth time this season, while Nixa continued its recent run of lopsided wins.
With the victory, the Eagles have now won seven of their past eight games by five or more goals. Rock Bridge, on the other hand, won five of its past eight to close the regular season.
Postseason play awaits the third-seeded Bruins, who will face sixth-seeded Blue Springs in the Class 4 District 6 Tournament at 7 p.m. Monday in Columbia.
Spartans run-ruled in regular-season finale
Battle baseball finished its regular season with a 12-1 home loss to Fort Zumwalt West in Columbia.
The Spartans were held scoreless until the fourth inning, when, after two outs, senior Wesley Pace hit a double to score Dawson Peters for their sole run.
The run was bittersweet as Battle’s night ended after the fifth inning behind a dominant performance by the Jaguars.
Battle will face Fort Zumwalt West again, this time in the quarterfinale of the Class 6 District 4 Tournament at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Troy.