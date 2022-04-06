Rock Bridge boys tennis defeated Belleville East 5-4 in its first match Wednesday. The match was tight all the way through, as Rock Bridge (4-1) had to win the final two singles matches in order to clinch the narrow victory, Bruins coach Ben Loeb said. The second match of the day, however, was less intense. The Bruins rolled Belleville West 9-0 to close out the MO-IL Duals in Town and Country.
The Bruins will return to action right away at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a makeup match against Smith-Cotton at home. Rock Bridge will then host the Mid-MO Tournament on Saturday.
Spartans fall in tournament opener
Battle baseball lost 7-6 to Boonville in the opening game of the West Central MO Baseball Tournament on the road.
Next up, the Spartans will resume play against Harrisonville at 5 p.m. Thursday in Harrisonville.