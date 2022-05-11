Rock Bridge boys tennis beat Liberty Wentzville handily in the District Championship 5-0 in the Class 3 District 4 title game Wednesday in Columbia, securing a 21st consecutive district title.
The Bruins won all three of their doubles match to take a 3-0 lead into singles play against the Eagles. From there, Rock Bridge only needed two wins in singles play to close the door.
The Bruins will be back in action at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Park for the MSHSAA Class 3 individual sectionals.
Rock Bridge baseball snaps losing streak.
Rock Bridge baseball took down Willard 18-3 in its regular season finale, snapping a five game losing streak.
The Bruins (27-9) benefitted from a Ty Thompson grand slam in the fifth inning, and a three-run home run from Toby Scheidt.
Dane Gray was awarded the win on the mound for Rock Bridge.
This was the Bruins first win since April 30, when they defeated Blue Springs 11-1.
Rock Bridge will be back in action at 10 a.m. Monday at home to take on Smith-Cotton in the Class 6 District 5 tournament.
Battle girls soccer win OT thriller against Kirksville.
After playing out a stalemate in regulation, Battle girls soccer broke the deadlock in overtime to beat Kirksville 1-0 at home.
Battle will be back in action for their regular season finale at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Jefferson City.
Rock Bridge girls soccer shuts out Nixa High School 3-0.
Rock Bridge girls soccer beat Nixa 3-0 on the road to close out the regular season. It was the Bruins' second straight shut out victory.
Junior Madison Hendershott got the scoring started for Rock Bridge, netting both of the Bruins' first two goals. Sophomore Kylar Serio added the third for the Bruins.
Rock Bridge will be back on the pitch at 4 p.m. Monday in Blue Springs to take on Battle in the Class 4 District 6 tournament.
Battle baseball falls to Helias Catholic 10-2.
Battle dropped its season finale to Helias Catholic 10-2 in Jefferson City.
The Spartans will enter the postseason losing seven of its past eight games.
Battle will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Rock Bridge High School to take on Blue Springs South in the Class 6 District 5 Tournament.