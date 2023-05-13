The Rock Bridge boys track and field team won the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 championship Saturday at Blue Springs South High School in Blue Springs.
The Bruins racked up 194.5 points, while Battle finished fifth (67) and Hickman placed sixth (63.5) in the team standings.
Rock Bridge’s Casey Hood was a part of four wins. He won the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of 10.66 seconds and 22.39 seconds, respectively. Hood also teamed with Drevyn Seamon, Riley Rolwing and Devin Holt to win the 4x100 relay (42.05). Seamon, Holt, Hood and Bernard Bailey won the 4x200 relay in 1:28.81.
The Bruins’ Ian Kemey won the 800 (2:00.01) and 3,200 (9:42.07), and took second in the 1,600 (4:27.52). Andrew Hauser won the mile in 4:27.49 and placed third in the 3,200 (9:46.93).
Holt and Bailey teamed with Justin Giles and Joshua Amoah-Owusu to win the 4x400 relay (3:25.02).
Rock Bridge’s Benjamin Stevens won the high jump by clearing 6 feet, edging Hickman’s Colin Wise — who also cleared 6 feet — in a tiebreaker. The Kewpies’ Langston Thomas took fourth (5-11¼).
Seamon also finished second in the 200 (22.44) and third in the 100 (10.82). Donivan Taylor placed second in the long jump (20-9¼), while Osayamen Edo-ohonba took second in the shot put (49-2½).
Giles also finished third in the 400 (49.85). The Bruins’ 4x800 relay team of Adam Baehr, Noah Lee, Ethan Hockman and Ty Welty also placed third (8:15.21).
Tomisaac Johnson finished third in the pole vault (13-2¾), Welty placed fourth in the 800 (2:02.53), and Bailey took fourth in the 400 (50.31).
Hudson Summerall and Harrison Hicklin finished fourth in the 3,200 (9:56.37) and triple jump (43-1¾), respectively, for the Bruins.
Battle’s Vernell Holt won the long jump (21-2), and Myron Love won the pole vault competition, clearing 14-7¼. Samson Ojo placed second in the 300 hurdles (40.98) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.19) for the Spartans.
Hickman’s 4x200 relay team of Thomas, Evan DiBlasi, Tionne Milo and Francis Wright crossed the finish line in second with a time of 1:29.49. Aaron Doyle placed second in the pole vault (13-8¼), Travis McCarty took third in the long jump (20-0¼), and Wright also finished fourth in the 100 (10.91) for the Kewpies.
Peterson shines for Hickman girls track and field in district meet
Hickman sophomore Athena Peterson won three events at the Class 5 District 4 meet in Blue Springs.
Peterson took first in the 300 hurdles (44.54), long jump (18-2½) and triple jump (38-6½).
The Hickman girls finished fourth in the team standings with 91 points. Rock Bridge placed second with 129.5 points, behind only district champ Blue Springs (187). Battle took fifth with 71 points.
Hickman’s Addison Throckmorton won the javelin competition (149-0).
Rock Bridge’s Carolyn Ford won the 1,600 (5:12.48) and placed second in the 800 (2:19.09). The Bruins’ Tamyra Nevills won the discus competition with a top toss of 116-8 and took second in the shot put (38-6¼).
Mae Walker finished second in the 3,200 (11:44.09) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:16.25) for Rock Bridge. Grace Parsons placed second in the 100 hurdles (15.73) and 300 hurdles (45.03), and teammate Sunday Crane took second in the 100 (12.56) and triple jump (37-4).
All four of the Bruins’ relay teams advanced to sectionals. The 4x200 relay team of Parsons, Crane, Lauren Miller and Addyelin Gerrish finished second (1:43.80). Parsons, Miller, Ford and Crane teamed up to take second in the 4x400 (4:03.50).
Claire Richardson, Amelie Crane, Addison Wheeler and Morgan Sexten placed third in the 4x800 (9:57.63). Gerrish, Mikayla Lyson, Aida Fedenia and Alexis Szydlowski placed fourth in the 4x100 (51.26).
Liza Allen also took fourth in the pole vault (10-5½) for Rock Bridge.
Hickman’s Sy’Rae Stemmons finished third in the 400 (1:00.85).
The Kewpies’ 4x100 relay team of Lakira Briscoe, Claire Maland, Morgyn Smith and Sophia Leigh placed third (49.77), while the 4x200 quartet of Maland, Peterson, Smith and Leigh also took third 1:44.07).
Kenedi Canty finished third in the discus (110-4) for Hickman.
Battle’s Anna Ferguson finished second in the pole vault (11-1¾), and the 4x100 relay team of Sarah Anye, Janaya Weitkemper, Jaleah Brookins and Ja’Kiyra Jones also placed second (49.05).
Jordyn Butler took third in the 100 hurdles (15.89) and high jump (5-1½), and fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.11). Journey Gaines placed third in the 100 (12.81) for the Spartans.
Trailblazers girls track and field rolls to sectional title
Tolton girls track and field will be represented in 11 events at the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships after dominating the Sectional 2 meet at South Shelby High School in Shelbina.
The Trailblazers ran away with the team title, scoring 115 points — well ahead of second-place Brookfield (52).
All four Tolton relays advanced to state. The 4x400 quartet of Madison Taylor, Aimi Zimmerman, Jillian Andrews and Elyse Wilmes won with a time of 4:14.19. Wilmes, Taylor, Jillian Andrews and Olivia Andrews won the 4x800 relay in 10:08.77.
Zimmerman, Jillian Aholt, Carly Meyer and Montana Strobel qualified for state in the 4x100 relay with a second-place finish (52.21).
Aholt, Strobel, Zimmerman and Jillian Andrews qualified for state in the 4x200 relay with a fourth-place finish (1:52.94).
Wilmes, Olivia Andrews and Makaylin Viet finished first, second and third in both the 800 and 1,600. Wilmes clocked times of 2:10.38 in the 800 and 5:20.01 in the mile. Olivia Andrews raced to times of 2:22.24 and 5:22.58, while Viet crossed the finish line in 2:24.28 and 5:30.87.
Olivia Andrews won the 3,200 with a time of 11:46.68, and Viet placed second (12:17.97).
Jillan Andrews also qualified for state in the 400 with a third-place time of 1:02.38.
Zimmerman and Meyer also qualified for state in field events. Zimmerman placed third in the triple jump with a top leap of 33-6¼, while Meyer took third in the long jump (15-3¾).
Eva Viox qualified for state in the javelin with a fourth-place finish (104-0).
The Class 2 Championships begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Jefferson City High School’s Adkins Stadium.
Tolton’s Boyer, Southern Boone’s Burns shine at district meet
Tolton junior Lucas Boyer set new school records in both the 100- and 200-meter dash in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 4 meet at North Point High School in Wentzville.
Boyer won the 100 with a time of 10.92, .03 of a second ahead of Clark County’s Kaden Hamner. He placed second in the 200 with a time of 22.51, .01 of a second behind Hamner.
Boyer also teamed with John Glaude, Evan Sapp and Carson Jacaway to win the 4x400 relay in 3:35.76.
Glaude also advanced to the Sectional 2 meet with a second-place finish in the 800 (2:02.18), while Jacaway took fourth in the 100 (11.34).
Quentin Hermann will compete in two events at sectionals. He finished second in the 3,200 behind Southern Boone standout Connor Burns with a time of 9:46.28 and placed fourth in the 1,600 (4:41.50).
Burns crossed the finish line first in the 1,600 (4:32.57) and 3,200 (9:43.95). Southern Boone also won the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:18.18.
Tolton finished sixth out of 12 teams with 64 points. Bowling Green ran away with the district title, scoring 134 points. Centralia placed second (88), and Southern Boone took third (81).
The Class 3 Sectional 2 meet begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Mexico, Missouri.
Tolton Farnan advances to state tennis tournament
Tolton junior Brady Farnan advanced to the MSHSAA Class 1 singles tournament for the second consecutive season with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Mexico High School’s Declan Gleeson in the Sectional 4 individual tournament at Cosmo Park.
The Class 1 individual tournament begins Friday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. Before that, Farnan and the Trailblazers return to action Monday in the Class 1 team sectionals against North Point at Cosmo Park.
‘Blazers baseball bounced in district quarters
After winning the MSHSAA Class 3 championship last season, Tolton baseball bowed out in the Class 4 District 8 quarterfinals with a 6-1 loss to Fulton at Southern Boone High School in Ashland.
The fourth-seeded Trailblazers (13-9) scored their only run in the third inning, while the fifth-seeded Hornets scored three runs in the first and three in the fourth.
Connor Head took the loss for Tolton, allowing seven hits, two walks and a hit batsman in 3 ⅓ innings. Luke McBee came on in relief.
Dusty Hagens earned the win, allowing two hits and striking out four in five innings. Ethan Burt retired six straight to secure the win.
Fulton (15-8) will play top-seeded and defending state champion Southern Boone in the district semifinals at 5 p.m. Monday in Ashland. Second-seeded Blair Oaks and third-seeded Fatima will follow in the other semifinal.