Rock Bridge boys track and field dominated the MSHSAA Class 5 Sectional 2 meet. The host team finished with 160 points Saturday, 84 more points than second-place finisher Blue Springs.
Battle’s boys team took seventh place with 30 points, while Hickman finished 12th with 26 points. The top four finishers of each event advanced to MSHSAA Track & Field Championships on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Francis Howell, Francis Howell North, Ft. Zumwalt North, Ft. Zumwalt South, Ft. Zumwalt West, Liberty (Wentzville), Smith-Cotton, Timberland, Troy Buchanan and William Chrisman also participated in the event.
Rock Bridge’s Casey Hood and Ian Kemey each recorded a pair of individual first-place finishes. Hood won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, recording times of 10.80 and 21.58 seconds, respectively, to clinch the titles. Hickman’s Francis Wright finished second in the 100 in 10.97.
Hood’s teammate Drevyn Seamon finished third in the 100 and second in the 200, crossing the line with times of 10.98 and 21.96, respectively. Battle’s Journey Gaines came in fourth in the 100.
Kemey, meanwhile, came out victorious in the 800- and 3,200 races with times of 1:56.60 and 9:21.14, respectively. Each win, like Hood, secured 10 points for the Bruins.
Rock Bridge’s Andrew Hauser took first place in the boys 1,600 run (4:22.60) with Kemey coming in second place (4:22.65).
In Kemey’s victorious 3,200 run, Rock Bridge’s Hudson Summerall finished third (9:30.40) and Hauser finished in fourth place (9:33.12). Their teammates Ty Welty and Justin Giles also claimed fourth-place finishes, coming in the 800 and 400 events with times of 1:59.16 and 46.64, respectively.
Rock Bridge’s 4x200 relay team finished first (1:28.02), just ahead of Hickman in second (1:29.00). The Bruins’ 4x100 relay team finished just short of first place with a time of 42.62, and their 4x800 also came in second.
Battle’s Samson Ojo finished second (14.67) and third (40.32) in the 110 and 300 hurdles to qualify for the state championships.
Ford, Parsons and Mae help Bruins to 2nd
Rock Bridge girls track and field team came in second place in the meet with 115 points, trailing Blue Springs with 136.
The Bruins’ girls 4x800 relay team took first (9:29.00) with Carolyn Ford helping the Bruins overcome an early deficit. Ford also won the 1,600 (5:02.00) and finished second in the 800 run (2:15.98).
Grace Parsons qualified for state with a first-place finish in the 300 hurdles (44.21). She added to her medal tally with a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles (14.82). Mae Walker finished second in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs with times of 5:03:32 and 11:13.90, respectively.
Peterson shines for Hickman
Hickman’s girls team finished in fifth place with 53 points throughout the day. Athena Peterson played a big role in the Kewpies’ top-five finish. She finished first place in both the girls long jump and triple jump with distances of 14 feet, 7¼ inches and 39-10, respectively. Peterson also took second place in the 300 hurdles (44.47).
Also for the Kewpies, Sy’Rae Stemmons finished third in the 400 dash (1:00.73). Hickman’s girls 4x200 relay team finished in fourth place (1:43:30).
Ferguson and Holt finish first for Battle
Battle’s Anna Ferguson won pole vault with a mark of 11-¼ meters with Rock Bridge’s Liza Allen coming in second place (10-9½). Battle’s girls team came in eighth place with 37 points. Also for the Spartans, Vernell Holt won the long jump competition with a mark of 23-2¾. Jordyn Butler came in third in the 300 hurdles (45.76).
The Spartans’ girls relay team will be going to state as they finished third place — the same place that Myron Love finished for Battle in the boys pole vault (12-11).
Other field results
Rock Bridge’s Tamyra Nevills came in second place in the discus throw with a mark of 120-10. She also finished third in the shot put competition (38-10½). On the boys side, Osayamen Edo-ohonba finished third in shot put with a distance of 48-11½ for the Bruins.
Sunday Crane of the Bruins, who finished second in the girls 100 dash, also finished second in the triple jump (37-3¼).
Rock Bridge’s Ben Stephens took third in the high jump (6-0) with Hickman’s Colin Wise coming in fourth place. Tomisaac Johnson of Rock Bridge also took second in pole vault (13-1¾).
The Kewpies Aaron Doyle and Addison Throckmorton both came in fourth place in the Pole Vault and Javelin competitions.