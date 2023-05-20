Rock Bridge boys track and field dominated the MSHSAA Class 5 Sectional 2 meet. The host team finished with 160 points Saturday, 84 more points than second-place finisher Blue Springs.

Battle’s boys team took seventh place with 30 points, while Hickman finished 12th with 26 points. The top four finishers of each event advanced to MSHSAA Track & Field Championships on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.

