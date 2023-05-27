Rock Bridge, Hickman, Battle and Tolton boys and girls track and field teams competed on the final day of the MSHSAA Track & Field Championships on Saturday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.

The Bruins led the local high schools. The boys team won Class 5 with 73.5 points for their third straight team title, and the girls team finished fourth in Class 5 with 40 points.

