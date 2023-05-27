Rock Bridge, Hickman, Battle and Tolton boys and girls track and field teams competed on the final day of the MSHSAA Track & Field Championships on Saturday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
The Bruins led the local high schools. The boys team won Class 5 with 73.5 points for their third straight team title, and the girls team finished fourth in Class 5 with 40 points.
Hickman, competing in Class 5, saw and its girls team place 12th with 22 points and its boys team finish tied for 31st with eight points. Also competing in Class 5, Battle's girls and boys teams finished 18th (14 points) and 30th (8.5 points), respectively.
The Tolton boys team tallied six points to tie for 40th in Class 3.
Bruins earn three golds
Rock Bridge won the boys 4x200 meter title in 1 minute, 26.15 seconds. Drevyn Seamon, Bernard Bailey, Devin Holt and Casey Hood made up the Bruins' team.
Seamon, Holt, Hood and Riley Rolwing also won the 4x100 in 41.86.
Hood finished second in the 200 in 21.57 to beat out Seamon, who finished in 21.87 for fifth place. Hood also placed fourth in the 100 in 10.54.
The Bruins had three top-15 finishers in the boys 3,200. Ian Kemey took first in 9:13.14, Andrew Hauser placed eighth in 9:30.82 and Hudson Summerall finished 14th in 9:52.39.
The Bruins' boys 4x400 team of Holt, Bailey, Justin Giles and Joshua Amoah-Owusu finished in 3:21.03 to earn fourth place.
Giles completed the boys 400 in 49.69 to earn fifth place.
Rock Bridge's boys 4x800 team of Adam Baehr, Noah Lee, Ethan Hockman and Ty Welty finished in 7:55.13 seconds to place 10th.
Tomisaac Johnson tied for sixth in the boys pole vault after clearing 13 feet, 9 inches.
Carolyn Ford completed the girls 1,600 in 5:00.38 to earn a third-place finish. Mae Walker finished in 5:16.21 for 12th place.
Ford also competed in the 800, finishing in third in 2:14.68.
The Bruins' girls 4x200 team of Grace Parsons, Lauren Miller, Addyelin Gerrish and Sunday Crane finished in 1:43.23 to earn fifth place.
Parsons, Ford, Crane and Miller led Rock Bridge to a fourth-place finish in the 4x400, completing the race in 3:58.57.
Parsons also finished fourth in the 300 hurdles in 44.67.
Tamyra Nevills placed 10th in the girls shot put with a toss of 36-7.
Peterson paces Kewpies
Hickman sophomore Athena Peterson placed third in the Class 5 girls long jump with a leap of 19-2¾. Peterson also finished third in 43.55 in the 300 hurdles.
Peterson, along with Claire Maland, Morgyn Smith and Sophia Leigh, was part of the Kewpies' 4x200 team that finished seventh in 1:43.63.
Addison Throckmorton threw the javelin 112-9 to take 14th place in the girls javelin throw.
Francis Wright ran the boys 100 in 10.67 to finish sixth.
Wright competed alongside Evan DiBlasi, Tionne Milo and Langston Thomas in the 4x200. The team finished fourth in 1:28.04.
Aaron Doyle placed 12th in the boys pole vault, successfully clearing 12-9.
Spartans record three top-10 finishes
The Battle girls 4x100 team of Journey Gaines, Janaya Weitkemper, Jaleah Brookins and Ja'Kiyra Jones recorded a sixth-place finish in 48.89.
Jordyn Butler finished sixth in the girls 300 hurdles in 45.60.
Myron Love tied for sixth in the boys pole vault, clearing 13-9.
Boyer represents Trailblazers on leaderboard
Tolton junior Lucas Boyer ran the boys 200 in 22.53 to place sixth.
Burns wins another gold
Southern Boone senior Connor Burns claimed the Class 3 boys 3,200 title, finishing in 9:20.14, eight seconds ahead of the next closest runner.
Mizzou football commit claims state title
Lee's Summit senior and Missouri wide receiver commit Joshua Manning won the Class 5 boys triple jump. The senior lept 49-2¼ to claim the state title.