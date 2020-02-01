Rock Bridge boys basketball defeated Sikeston 67-56 in a close battle in the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament championship game Saturday. The victory extended the Bruins’ winning streak to 11.
One of the biggest moments of the game came when Rock Bridge led 53-49 late in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Hudson Dercher hit a 3-pointer to put the Bruins up seven and closed the door on any potential Sikeston comeback.
Xavier Sykes and Charles Wilson each had a team-high 18 points. Both players came close to double-doubles as Sykes tallied eight assists and Wilson collected eight rebounds. Senior Cooper Deneke recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Brant Bowers also added eight points and six rebounds.
Sykes, Wilson and Bowers were named to the All-Tournament team. Sykes was named the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament MVP.
Rock Bridge advanced to the championship after defeating Francis Howell North on Tuesday and Ft. Zumwalt North on Thursday. The Bruins dominated all week and finished the tournament with a 212-155 point differential across the three games.
Rock Bridge’s victory improved its season record to 14-3. The Bruins play next at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson City. Rock Bridge hasn’t lost to Jefferson City since 2015 .