Lucas Godon and Jeremiah Johnson have been a force to be reckoned with for defenses across mid-Missouri this season.
The pair of Rock Bridge seniors has played three seasons on varsity, and both have been leading scorers every year. In 2020, they’ve combined for 15 goals already — almost half of the team’s total of 39.
Things weren’t any different Tuesday night, as Godon and Johnson each scored twice in Rock Bridge’s 5-0 win over Battle. This marks the fifth consecutive year that the Bruins have beat both of their crosstown rivals in regular season play.
Rock Bridge (6-6-1, 3-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) had been in a bit of a mid-season rut prior to Tuesday’s win, losing three straight and tying Guadalupe Centers 2-2 on Saturday. Battle’s record stands at 5-10 and 0-4.
“I thought we played well tonight,” Rock Bridge coach Scott Wittenborn said. “Our energy was pretty good. It’s good to get a win. It’s good to get another shutout, and hopefully we can kind of jumpstart ourselves back in the right direction.”
Godon struck first for the Bruins, scoring in the first minute of play off a cross from Wesley Goyette. He scored again later in the first half before Johnson buried one with 13 seconds left to put Rock Bridge up 3-0 at the half.
“We came out a little intimidated, and it showed,” Battle coach Tracy Grant said. “They kind of were afraid to engage with other players.”
The Bruins added two more goals early in the second half. Sophomore Cooper Allen scored in the 41st minute from the right side, and Johnson netted his second of the night in the 46th.
“I think the pace at which (Godon and Johnson) play is kind of an example for our younger guys in terms of: You can’t sit on the ball and dance around with it, especially at the varsity level,” Wittenborn said. “You‘ve just gotta go attack the defender and get a shot off as quick as you can.”
This was just the third shutout this season for Bruins goalkeeper Dylan Foote. Rock Bridge has allowed 29 goals so far this year, just four short of its total for all of last season. The Bruins have also pulled freshman Brendan Clark up to varsity for the back half of the season, which Wittenborn said has put some good pressure on Foote to step up his game.
“I think that’s kind of helping push (Foote) a little bit,” he said. “They have a good camaraderie together. They get along real well. They’re constantly hanging out, joking around.”
While the Spartans were outplayed by the Bruins, goalkeeper Payson Davenport made a number of crucial saves, especially in the second half, to keep the score from getting too out of hand. Grant said he’d have to check the season stats, but he thinks it might be the most saves either of Battle’s goalies has had all season.
“Payson made some fantastic saves,” Grant said. “I’ll give all the credit to Rock Bridge. We knew coming in with a three-back system that there were gonna be some holes. We talked about it and just told the guys they were gonna have to step up. I don’t think they were ready for the speed that was coming at us.”
Battle hosts Fatima next at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Rock Bridge hosts Smith-Cotton at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.