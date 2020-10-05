Rock Bridge’s football game Friday against Battle has been canceled because of “a recent COVID-19 positive test and possible exposure within the Rock Bridge Football program,” the Rock Bridge athletic department and Rock Bridge High School Principal Jacob Sirna announced via social media Monday morning.
(tncms-inline)1313098669818814466[0](/tncms-inline)
The cancellation is “out of an abundance of caution,” the statement noted.
Columbia Public Schools and the Health Department “are working through the appropriate protocols with regard to positive test results and close contact tracing.”
“Everyone’s doing well,” Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said. “The young man is doing good. It was bound to happen at some point with how it’s spreading throughout the state.”
Rock Bridge’s freshman team is still slated to play Battle’s next Monday, as it practices separately from the varsity team.
Battle, which has already had two games canceled because of COVID-19 cases within another program and its own (including its Sept. 19 game against another Columbia rival, Hickman) and one more because of coronavirus-related rules not allowing an Illinois foe to play, is looking for another opponent, the Missourian confirmed Monday. Battle had to make the same move last week, adding Moberly to its schedule after Smith-Cotton had to cancel.
“I feel bad for Battle and Coach Atiyyah (Ellison) with what they’ve had to deal with lately,” Vanatta said. “It’s a tough situation for sure.”